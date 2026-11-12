Khloé Kardashian issues brutal takedown of ex Lamar Odom after his ‘lame’ comments on their marriage

“I did watch the Lamar documentary. I’m not too thrilled about it,” the reality star said in a confessional on “The Kardashians” Thursday.

Khloé Kardashian slammed her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, after he made “lame” comments about their marriage in his Netflix documentary.

“I did watch the Lamar documentary. I’m not too thrilled about it,” the reality star said in a confessional on “The Kardashians” Thursday.

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“Because I’m watching the documentary and I’m like, wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you,” she added. “I’m not being paid. I’m doing this ‘cause I’m trying to be nice. There’s so many things that I just found really distasteful.

” Kardashian, 42, said the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s comments about not really being in love with her and being married to her so he “could be more popular in pop culture” were “so weird. ” “Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews? I just thought that was really, really lame,” she said.

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“There’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me,” Kardashian said.

“I just don’t wanna be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me,” the mom of two added. The Good American co-founder, who participated in the doc after Odom, 47, asked her to, said their bridge is now “burned. ”“This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, trolls that men are.

I just don’t wanna be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me,” the mom of two added. Odom said he married Kardashian for fame in his new Netflix doc, “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. ”The former NBA star also downplayed how much Kardashian helped him after his near-fatal overdose.which was released in March, the former NBA star claimed he only married Kardashian because of her lifestyle and connections.

“I’m watching how she lives and their lifestyle. I’m like, ‘This is how I want to live,'” he said in the doc. Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009. Welcome to the Page Six Community!

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"There’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me,” Kardashian said.

"I just don’t wanna be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me," the mom of two added. The former NBA star also downplayed how much Kardashian helped him after his near-fatal overdose. Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009.