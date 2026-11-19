Khloe Kardashian reveals her demisexual identity and five-year celibacy. The 42-year-old star opens up about her emotional needs and dating boundaries following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly identified as demisexual while discussing her romantic life on the latest episode of her podcast. The 42-year-old reality television personality shared that she has maintained a five-year period of celibacy since her final breakup with Tristan Thompson. This personal revelation occurred during an interview with guest Simon Huck, who helped define the term and its relevance to her current lifestyle choices.

Understanding the Demisexual Definition

Simon Huck introduced the concept of being demisexual after a therapist suggested he might fit this category. He explained that a demisexual individual requires a strong emotional connection before experiencing any form of romantic or sexual attraction. This definition effectively rules out the possibility of casual encounters or one-night stands for those who identify with this orientation. Khloe Kardashian immediately agreed with this description, stating that she has never had a one-night stand and believes the label applies to her as well.

Also read Khloe Kardashian Shares Insight Into Recent Discovery About Her Sexuality

The discussion highlighted that intimacy for a demisexual person is not triggered by physical appearance or immediate desire. Instead, it is built upon a foundation of trust and deep emotional bonding. This perspective shifts the focus of dating from physical chemistry to emotional compatibility. Khloe acknowledged that this approach makes finding a partner more challenging, particularly in environments where casual dating is the norm.

Stakeholder Reactions and Personal Boundaries

Khloe Kardashian expressed frustration with modern dating dynamics, specifically citing a lack of genuine commitment. She stated that she respects clear rules and boundaries, but finds it difficult to trust men who claim to be committed only to cheat later. This past experience has made her cautious about entering new relationships. She emphasized that her primary goal is not to engage in sexual activity, but rather to seek basic levels of physical affection like hugs and kisses.

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Her close friend and hair stylist, Chris Appleton, reacted with shock to her prolonged period of celibacy. Appleton admitted that he is stunned every time he learns she is still not sexually active. He joked that people talk about her situation as if she has a contagious disease. Despite his concern, Khloe remains firm in her decision to prioritize her emotional well-being over societal expectations of romantic activity.

Kim Kardashian offered different advice, suggesting that Khloe should consider reconciling with an ex-boyfriend. Khloe dismissed this idea, describing her list of potential recycled partners as containing individuals she considers to be at the bottom of the barrel. Kris Jenner also weighed in, humorously suggesting that Chris Appleton should sleep with her daughter. Khloe rejected this suggestion, clarifying that her hesitation is about emotional readiness, not just a lack of opportunities.

Impact on Relationships and Future Steps

Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson spanned several years and ended in December 2021. The breakup followed revelations that the NBA player had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. This event was a significant turning point in her personal life, leading to her current stance on dating. She previously married Lamar Odom, and their divorce was finalized in 2016 after rumors of infidelity surfaced.

In a recent episode of the reality show The Kardashians, filmed in New York in September 2025, Khloe told Chris Appleton that she is proud of herself for taking her time. She noted that it has been four years since her last sexual encounter, dating back to December. Her family members continue to question her choices, with Kris Jenner joking that she would have to be dead to have more sexual activity than her daughter.

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Khloe explained that she misses normal physical affection but does not feel the urge to have sex. She described feeling afraid to date someone new because of the potential for heartbreak. Her current focus is on maintaining a good place mentally and emotionally. She believes that waiting for the right emotional connection is more important than rushing into a physical relationship. This approach allows her to protect her peace and avoid repeating past mistakes.

The public discussion about her demisexual identity has sparked conversations about sexual orientations and dating norms. By sharing her experience, Khloe Kardashian is highlighting the importance of emotional intimacy in relationships. Her stance challenges the conventional view that sexual activity is a primary goal in dating. Instead, she advocates for patience and the development of deep connections before physical involvement.

As she continues her journey, Khloe remains committed to her definition of intimacy. She is not actively seeking a partner but is open to the possibility if the right emotional connection forms. Her story serves as a reminder that everyone experiences love and attraction differently. The podcast episode has provided fans with deeper insight into her personal values and dating boundaries.