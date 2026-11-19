Khloe Kardashian reveals she identifies as demisexual and has been celibate since December 2021, explaining her need for emotional connection before intimacy.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly identified as demisexual, providing insight into her romantic life following a significant period of personal reflection and celibacy. The reality television star, who is 42 years old, shared this personal evolution during a recent episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland. This disclosure marks the first time she has explicitly named her sexual orientation in this manner, offering fans a deeper understanding of her current approach to relationships and intimacy. The announcement follows a lengthy period where Kardashian has remained single and abstinent from sexual activity.

Kardashian Discusses Demisexual Identity With Podcast Guest

Kardashian introduced the concept of being demisexual to her podcast co-host and guest, Simon Huck. The conversation began when Huck revealed that a therapist had suggested he identifies as demisexual, a label he did not immediately understand. He explained to Kardashian that a demisexual person typically requires a strong emotional bond with another individual before experiencing romantic or sexual attraction. This definition implies that casual encounters or one-night stands are virtually impossible for individuals who identify under this umbrella term. Kardashian listened intently as Huck detailed the nuances of this orientation, which prioritizes emotional intimacy over physical connection.

Also read Khloé Kardashian makes candid admission about her sexuality after years of relationship drama

Upon hearing the definition, Kardashian immediately recognized herself in the description. She confirmed that she does not believe she has ever engaged in a one-night stand, stating that she would likely remember such an event if it had occurred. She agreed with the assessment, remarking that she is a demi. This admission validates her long-standing public statements about her reluctance to engage in casual dating or physical intimacy without a substantial emotional foundation. The term demisexual resonated with her personal experiences, providing a clinical framework for her natural preferences in romantic partnerships.

Relationship History Since Split From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has not been in a romantic relationship since she ended her on-and-off partnership with Tristan Thompson in December 2021. Thompson is the father of her two children, and the couple had a complex relationship history that spanned several years. Their final breakup occurred after Kardashian discovered that Thompson had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. This event prompted Kardashian to take a step back from dating to focus on her children and her own well-being. The five-year period of celibacy has been a deliberate choice for Kardashian, driven by a desire to heal and reassess her needs.

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Before her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to former NBA star Lamar Odom. Their marriage lasted approximately seven years before concluding with a finalized divorce in 2016. The end of that marriage was accompanied by rumors of infidelity, which likely influenced her subsequent approach to relationships. Kardashian has been open about the pain and trust issues that arose from her past experiences. Her current stance on dating reflects a protective measure she has taken to ensure that any future partner is someone she can trust completely. This cautious approach has defined her romantic life since the split from Thompson in December 2021.

Public Reactions And Family Dynamics

The topic of Kardashian's celibacy and dating status has frequently come up in conversations with her family and friends, particularly during the filming of the reality series The Kardashians. In a September 2025 trip to New York, hair stylist and close friend Chris Appleton expressed shock at her lack of sexual activity. He joked that her situation resembled her sister Kim Kardashian's long period of remaining single. Appleton even suggested an intervention for Kardashian, noting that he would have more sexual activity than she does. These candid moments highlight the societal pressure often placed on celebrities to be romantically active.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, also participated in these discussions, playfully suggesting that she should sleep with her daughter to resolve the issue. Kardashian dismissed these suggestions, emphasizing that her celibacy is not a problem to be fixed but a personal boundary to be respected. She explained that after a certain period of not being sexually active, the urge diminishes significantly. Instead, she misses basic levels of intimacy, such as hugging and kissing, rather than sexual intercourse. This distinction clarifies that her desire for connection still exists, but it must be expressed in ways that feel safe and emotionally secure for her.

Future Romantic Outlook And Personal Boundaries

Kardashian expressed that she feels afraid to date right now, citing the high likelihood of heartbreak based on her past experiences. She does not appreciate men who claim commitment but then engage in infidelity, a pattern she has witnessed repeatedly. Her primary desire is for a genuine emotional connection that precedes any physical involvement. She noted that she misses the simplicity of a normal hug and basic intimacy, rather than the complexities of modern dating. This perspective underscores her need for patience and respect from any potential partner.

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While her sister Kim Kardashian offered advice to recycle an ex-boyfriend after seven months, Kardashian remained firm in her decision to take her time. She described her list of potential ex-partners as gutter, indicating that she does not wish to revisit past relationships. The focus remains on healing and self-discovery rather than rushing into a new romance. Kardashian's identification as demisexual serves as a guiding principle for her future interactions. It allows her to prioritize emotional depth and trust, ensuring that any new relationship is built on a solid foundation of mutual respect and understanding. This approach reflects a mature and thoughtful stance on love and intimacy in the aftermath of significant personal challenges.