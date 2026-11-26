Malika Haqq addresses rumors of a falling out with Khloe Kardashian regarding a photo in The Girls. Haqq denies claims of pettiness, stating the friendship conflict is speculative.

Actress Malika Haqq has firmly dismissed reports of a severed friendship with Khloe Kardashian, issuing a direct rebuttal on social media to quell speculation about a major rift. The actress and television personality addressed the circulating rumors on Instagram Stories on November 24 with a clear and uncompromising message to the public.

Haqq explicitly rejected the allegations that she and Kardashian had ceased communication entirely. She stated she does not keep incriminating photos in her house and emphasized that she is not petty or shallow. Her statement included a sharp warning to media outlets to direct their attention elsewhere and avoid further speculation.

Also read Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq End Friendship Over Privacy Breach on Hulu Series

The source of the reported tension appears to stem from a personal photograph inside Haqq residence that was visible in The Girls. This Hulu reality series is produced by Khloe Kardashian and follows her inner circle in an intimate documentary style. Sources claimed Haqq objected to the image being shown publicly and was upset it remained visible in the final edited episodes.

Despite the reported friction, sources stressed the photo was the only point of contention between the two women. They maintained Haqq had no complaints about how she was personally featured on the show or her overall role within the Kardashian media empire. The dispute seems limited to a single visual element rather than a broader professional or personal disagreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kardashian and Haqq have maintained a close relationship for more than twenty-five years. Both women built their television careers alongside the Kardashian family since their teenage years. They appeared in early seasons of the family reality shows and later starred in Dash Dolls in 2015.

Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah continue to appear as recurring guests on The Kardashians. They are also featured in the first season of The Girls. Despite the reported friction, their long-standing professional and personal ties remain a significant part of the Kardashian family brand.

Haqq's Instagram post represents the first time either woman has directly addressed the speculation publicly. Her response suggests the rumored break in communication may be entirely baseless. The post serves as a definitive statement from Haqq regarding the nature of her friendship with Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian has not yet made a public statement regarding the reports of the friendship rift. The silence from Kardashian contrasts with the direct approach taken by Haqq. This discrepancy highlights the different ways each celebrity manages public relations during periods of media scrutiny.

The incident underscores the complexities of maintaining long-term friendships within the high-pressure environment of reality television. Balancing personal boundaries with professional obligations on a shared media platform requires careful navigation. Haqq's statement aims to protect her personal space while continuing her professional work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans and followers of the Kardashian family dynamic have reacted to Haqq's blunt message. Many view the post as a strong defense of her personal integrity and boundaries. The incident has reignited discussions about privacy expectations for reality TV stars.

The resolution of this minor dispute may influence future collaborations between Haqq and the Kardashian brand. Clear communication and mutual respect will likely be essential moving forward. Both parties have a vested interest in preserving their decades-long professional relationship.

Haqq's decision to address the rumors directly suggests a desire to control her own narrative. By speaking out, she prevents further speculation from defining the public perception of her friendship. This proactive approach is often necessary in the fast-paced world of celebrity news.

The incident serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny faced by public figures. Even minor details like a photograph in a home can become the subject of widespread gossip. Haqq's response highlights the importance of setting clear boundaries in such situations.

As the dust settles on this particular controversy, the focus remains on Haqq's continued role in The Girls. Her presence on the show indicates that the professional relationship with Kardashian remains strong. The personal dispute appears to have been resolved or dismissed effectively.