Khloe Kardashian expresses deep betrayal after her ex-husband Lamar Odom's documentary claims their marriage was a strategic move for fame and lifestyle access.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly addressed her intense emotional reaction to interviews and a documentary featuring her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, regarding their past marriage. She confronted the narrative presented by Odom, which she characterizes as driven by anger and falsehoods, stating that she felt manipulated by the portrayal of their relationship history. Kardashian emphasized that she believed their union was genuine and rooted in love, leaving her feeling deeply betrayed by the new accounts that emerged.

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Documentary Claims

Khloe Kardashian reacted to Lamar Odom's recent interviews and documentary by expressing shock and anger at his portrayal of their time together. She told her sister, Kim Kardashian, that she could not comprehend how Odom could speak so angrily toward her after their split. Kardashian stated that anyone who was present during their marriage saw the reality of the situation, but the documentary presented a distorted version that was not fair to her. She dismissed the people involved in the production as pathological liars who failed to represent the truth.

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Odom's Alleged Motivations Exposed in Film

The documentary, titled Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, features claims from Odom that fundamentally reshape the understanding of his marriage to Kardashian. According to reports from the film, Odom alleged that he entered the relationship to better his future and gain access to the Kardashian family's influential connections. His childhood friend, Anthony "Pumpkin" Booker, corroborated these statements in the film, recalling that Odom frequently discussed the family's resources and the lifestyle they enjoyed.

Destiny Odom and Reality Television Ambitions

Further details from the documentary include testimony from Lamar Odom's daughter, Destiny, who supported the narrative that her father was ambitious about media exposure. Destiny stated that her father wanted to be on reality television for a long period, suggesting that the marriage was partly a career strategy. Khloe Kardashian married Lamar Odom in September 2009, just weeks after meeting him at a party. Their relationship quickly became a central storyline in the Kardashian family's reality television franchise, drawing massive public attention.

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Kim Kardashian's Perspective on the Fallout

Kim Kardashian admitted that she did not fully grasp the depth of Lamar Odom's intentions until she watched the documentary herself. Khloe Kardashian had expected the project to focus on Odom's life and recovery journey rather than solely scrutinizing her marriage. She questioned what viewers were supposed to take away from the film, feeling that it lacked nuance and fairness. Kardashian noted that she thought they had been in love throughout their time together, which makes the current narrative particularly painful for her to hear.

Timeline of Marriage and Divorce Proceedings

Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013 but withdrew the paperwork after Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. She filed for divorce again in May 2016, and the split was finalized in December of that same year. The singer and television personality now questions whether she can ever trust another man again after feeling used. She explained that while she believes she was exploited for the marriage's perceived benefits, the feelings she held were real for her. This experience has left a significant emotional impact on her personal outlook on future relationships.