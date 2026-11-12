Khloe Kardashian Declares Lamar Odom Dead to Her After Netflix Documentary Comments

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's Netflix documentary claims, calling his comments distasteful and stating the bridge is burned after their contentious divorce history.

Khloe Kardashian has issued a definitive and harsh public condemnation of her ex-husband Lamar Odom, declaring him dead to her after he made controversial claims about their past marriage in a new Netflix documentary. The reality star explicitly stated that the bridge between them is burned with no rope left to throw over, signaling a permanent end to any lingering personal connection. This escalation marks a significant shift in public discourse, as Kardashian firmly rejects any further engagement with Odom regarding their shared history.

The confrontation was triggered by Odom's appearance in the series Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. In the documentary, the former NBA player asserted that he married Kardashian to boost his own fame. Kardashian responded by labeling these statements as deeply distasteful and dishonest. She emphasized that she took time out of her life to assist him without compensation, only to feel betrayed by the narrative presented in the film.

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Kardashian expressed that she was not thrilled to watch the documentary, noting that her primary motivation for past interactions was simply to be nice. She felt that Odom's comments solidified her negative views on dishonest men. She stated that the film contained many aspects she found repulsive, reinforcing her decision to stay completely away from him. Her reaction underscores a clear boundary against using their history for mutual publicity or profit.

The couple's relationship began in September 2009 after dating for approximately one month. They remained married for seven years before divorcing in December 2016. Their union was marked by intense public scrutiny and significant personal struggles. The marriage faced legal challenges when Odom was arrested for a DUI related to drug abuse in 2013. Kardashian initially filed for divorce in December 2013 but later paused the proceedings.

A pivotal moment occurred in October 2015 when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel. He experienced multiple strokes and heart attacks, a critical medical emergency that drew widespread attention. During this crisis, Kardashian chose to stay by his side, demonstrating a commitment that surprised many observers. She prioritized his health and safety during this dangerous period, pausing the divorce case to support him.

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After Odom's health stabilized, Kardashian refiled for divorce in 2016. The legal proceedings were finalized at the end of that year, formally concluding their marital status. Despite the legal separation, personal grievances have persisted. Kardashian has previously detailed instances of infidelity that contributed to the split, including discovering Odom with another woman at a motel in Downtown Los Angeles. She described seeing them in the window, appearing naked or in lingerie, which left her infuriated and disappointed.

Kardashian revealed that the door was answered by the other woman, an event that compounded her anger and sense of betrayal. These memories continue to influence her perspective on the relationship. Her recent comments indicate that these past hurts have not faded. She told Odom to play with himself and not to play with her, indicating a final boundary.

The release of the documentary has reignited public interest in their story. Kardashian's reaction serves as a clear signal that she is no longer willing to engage in any mutual publicity. She explicitly stated she does not want to be involved with Odom anymore. Her strong language underscores the extent of her frustration with his recent public statements.

Kris Jenner and Kardashian have shared personal stories over the years, but one memory from Khloé's marriage involving Kris Jenner highlights the complexity of their past. While family dynamics have shifted, the bond between Khloé and Lamar appears severed. The entertainment world is watching closely to see if this marks the end of all media connections between them.

The stark language used by Kardashian leaves no room for ambiguity. She emphasized that she does not wish to be involved with Odom. Her declaration that he is dead to her reflects a complete emotional detachment. This finality suggests that any hopes for reconciliation or friendly co-parenting discussions in the media are unlikely.

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The documentary format allowed Odom to share his side of the story. This directly contradicted Kardashian's experiences and memories of their marriage. By rejecting his narrative so forcefully, she asserts her own version of events as the truth. Her refusal to be associated with his claims demonstrates a strong stance on personal integrity.

Kardashian's comments also highlight the lasting impact of infidelity and dishonesty on trust. She noted that Odom's behavior validated her suspicions about deceitful partners. This perspective seems to guide her current approach to relationships and public interactions. She has chosen to prioritize her peace over public curiosity.

The completion of the divorce marked the end of a tumultuous chapter. However, public commentary has continued to link them together. Kardashian's recent statements aim to break this cycle. She wants to move forward without the baggage of Odom's public narratives. Her decision to go silent on his new project is a strategic move to protect her mental health.

As the dust settles, Kardashian remains focused on her own path. She has made it clear that she will not engage in the drama surrounding Odom's documentary. This stance reinforces her reputation for resilience and independence. The public response to her comments will likely reflect her firm position.

Odom's claims about fame boosting seem to have backfired in the context of Kardashian's response. Rather than gaining sympathy, his statements have alienated her further. This outcome illustrates the risks of revisiting past relationships in the media. Kardashian's reaction serves as a cautionary tale for celebrities who attempt to rehabilitate their image through documentary appearances.

The finality of their relationship is now more certain than ever. Kardashian's words leave no doubt about her feelings. She is done with Odom and his attempts to rewrite their history. This clear demarcation allows her to focus on her future without looking back. The era of public disputes between them appears to be concluding.