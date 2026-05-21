Khloé Kardashian Condemned by Animal Advocacy Group After Declawing Her Cats

Khloé Kardashian has been condemned by an animal rights advocacy group after revealing she declawed her two cats. The controversial procedure has been compared to cutting off someone’s toes or fingers, with side effects including loss of balance, back ache, and stress. Despite her deep remorse, the decision was criticized by fans and PETA. PETA urged everyone to avoid her 'mistake' and let cats keep the claws they were born with.

Khloé Kardashian has been condemned by an animal advocacy group after revealing she declawed her two cats on her podcast. The controversial surgical procedure involves surgically removing a cat's claw and distal phalanx of every toe - and the last bone in every toe - so that the nail doesn't regrow.

The procedure has been compared to cutting off someone’s toes or fingers, with side effects including loss of balance, back ache, and stress. Despite her deep remorse, Kardashian's decision was criticized by fans and PETA. PETA urged everyone to avoid her 'mistake' and let cats keep the claws they were born with





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Khloé Kardashian Declawing Animal Rights Animal Advocacy PETA

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