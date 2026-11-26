Khloe Kardashian addresses rumors that she isolated Kourtney Kardashian from the family, confirming Travis Barker supports her sister. The Kardashians star explains the miscommunication behind the speculation.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly clarified the nature of her estranged relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian, definitively dispelling persistent rumors that blamed Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker for the family rift. The reality television star spoke candidly about the misunderstanding during the November 5 episode of The Kardashians, revealing that her brother-in-law was not the obstacle preventing family gatherings. Instead, the disconnect stems from broader lifestyle choices and misinterpretations of their public social dynamics. This revelation comes after Khloe discussed a recent conversation with Barker at a public event, where he addressed the speculation directly.

During the Get Real event, Travis Barker took the opportunity to address the controversy head-on, telling Khloe that he was not the reason she did not spend time with Kourtney. Barker emphasized that he rarely sees his wife due to his busy schedule, stating he is in the same position as Khloe regarding the lack of frequent social interaction. He explicitly told Khloe that he wants to hang out with Kourtney just as much as she does, confirming he is on her side. This clarification was intended to show that he supports Khloe's desire to see Kourtney and holds no resentment toward their family dynamic.

Also read 'Bamboozled' Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom Over Their 'Scam' Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian confronted rumors claiming her marriage to Travis Barker was over during the same episode, expressing confusion over why anyone would believe such claims. A magazine had suggested that the couple no longer lived together and were separating, a narrative Kourtney dismissed as fabricated. She noted that the rumors were based on fake TikTok videos and instructed her spokesperson to let the false narrative play out. She remained confident that the public knew the reports were untrue, stating she told her team to let the story print to see how the audience reacted.

Khloe Kardashian explained her position on the family dynamic, clarifying that she never singled out Kourtney for exclusion. She acknowledged that Kourtney needs to improve her ability to balance multiple relationships, including her role as a mother and wife. Khloe noted that while some people manage this balance well, Kourtney struggles with it. The star emphasized that it is important for Kourtney to prioritize her husband, as marriage requires dedicated time and attention. She wished Kourtney was better at balancing these roles but insisted it was never personal.

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The tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings will be a central theme in The Kardashians season 8. Trailer footage released on Thursday, September 17, highlights the difficulty the family faces in getting everyone together. Sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have both acknowledged in separate confessionals that they rarely see Kourtney. This ongoing rift adds a layer of complexity to the upcoming season, showcasing the strained nature of their current relationships and the challenges of balancing public life with personal growth.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have built a life together since marrying in May 2022. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and announced their pregnancy in June 2023. They welcomed their son, Rocky Barker, in November 2023. Kourtney also has three older children from her previous marriage to Scott Disick: Mason, age 16; Penelope, age 14; and Reign, age 11. The family continues to navigate the challenges of balancing their public personas with the private demands of raising a blended family and managing public speculation.

Khloe recounted the awkwardness of the situation after Barker spoke up at the event. She explained that after Barker told her he was in the same boat as she was, she left feeling the interaction was strange. Later that night, Kourtney FaceTimed Khloe, showing that she was with Travis and their son Rocky. Khloe shared that Kourtney had to explain to Barker that the public thought the rift was his fault. This real-time communication highlights the immediate need for the sisters to align their narrative and address the external pressures affecting their bond.

The conversation at the Get Real event served as a pivotal moment for the sisters to align their understanding of the situation. Barker's direct intervention helped remove the ambiguity that had surrounded the family's distance. Khloe's subsequent comments provide a clear view of her perspective, focusing on relationship balance rather than blame. The family's ability to address these issues publicly may help ease the tensions that have been building over the past year.

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As The Kardashians season 8 approaches, the focus on Kourtney's isolation remains a key storyline. The trailer hints at the emotional toll this distance has taken on all involved. With Kourtney and Travis navigating parenthood and career demands, the family's dynamic is shifting. The public's interest in their reconciliation efforts is high, making these candid moments essential for understanding the current state of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The clarification from both Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian provides a fresh perspective on the rumors that have circulated for months. By addressing the issues directly, the family is attempting to correct the record and reduce the speculation that has plagued their personal lives. This transparent approach may set the stage for future developments in their relationships, offering fans a more accurate understanding of the family's internal dynamics.