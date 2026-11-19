Khloe Kardashian reveals she considers ex-husband Lamar Odom dead following his negative documentary comments. She shares her pain over feeling used and her stance on future dating and trust.

Khloe Kardashian has formally declared that she considers her ex-husband Lamar Odom to be "dead" to her, following a recent interview where he expressed anger toward the reality star. The 42-year-old made these disclosures during the Thursday, November 12, episode of Hulu's series The Kardashians, reacting to Netflix's documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. The documentary recently sparked controversy when Odom disputed claims that Kardashian had saved his life during his 2015 near-fatal overdose incident.

Emotional Reaction to Odom Documentary Claims

During the televised episode, Kardashian admitted she was not thrilled about watching the project, noting that she felt manipulated by the narrative being presented. She referenced specific comments Odom made in interviews, where he appeared visibly angry and accused her of playing him. Kardashian questioned his mental state, stating, "I know you're not well. Anyone that was around saw what was going on." She expressed deep hurt over the realization that her years of love and support may have been exploited.

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The reality star did not hold back her feelings of betrayal, declaring, "Everyone can f*** off. I honestly hate everyone and everyone's a pathological liar." She characterized the individuals surrounding the situation as sociopathic and stated that she could no longer trust them. Kardashian reflected on her past with Odom, concluding that the time they spent together resulted in her being used. This emotional outburst highlights the lasting impact of the documentary's portrayal on their personal relationship.

Kardashian's Perspective on Their Past Marriage

Despite her current anger and feelings of betrayal, Kardashian acknowledged that her marriage to Odom was real for her at the time. She described the pain of realizing she had been "bamboozled" and questioned whether she could ever trust a male partner again. The couple dated for only one month before getting engaged in 2009, exchanging vows in a highly publicized televised ceremony. They filed for divorce four years later, but Kardashian initially postponed the petition after Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel.

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Following the incident where Odom was in a coma for three days and required months of rehabilitation, the couple's paths eventually diverged. However, the emotional scars remain. Kardashian stated that while she is proud of how she conducted herself and did what she believed was right without being asked, the betrayal has hardened her heart. She emphasized that her moral compass remains intact, regardless of how Odom treated her, insisting that she does not believe in retaliation.

Awkward Reunion and Future Stance on Dating

The tension between the former couple was further highlighted during the Thursday, February 6, episode of The Kardashians. Kardashian reflected on a tumultuous onscreen reunion where Odom briefly crossed paths with her friend Malika Haqq. The interaction was described as more awkward than expected, underscoring the lingering discomfort between the two. Odom had reportedly told Haqq to tell Kardashian that they would always be family, a message Kardashian claimed he had asked her to convey.

Kardashian made it clear that the recent drama has significantly altered her outlook on romantic relationships. She hinted that she has changed her opinion on dating, stating, "Just when I think I'm going to try something and this could be fun. No, it can't." She described the situation as "bulls***" and urged people to leave her alone, asserting that she is simply happier on her own. The documentary controversy appears to have cemented her decision to distance herself emotionally from Odom and the people surrounding him.

Long-Term Impact on Trust and Personal Growth

The aftermath of the documentary has forced Kardashian to confront deep-seated issues regarding trust and personal boundaries. She reiterated her stance that she does not want an eye for an eye, preferring to maintain her integrity and do the right thing. However, this moral high ground comes with a heavy emotional cost, as she struggles with the belief that she was used in the relationship. She acknowledged that people will eventually have to answer to their own moral compass, but she remains focused on her own peace of mind.

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Kardashian's public reflections serve as a candid look into the complexities of fame, marriage, and public perception. The contrast between her earlier public support for Odom during his health crises and her current harsh critique of his actions illustrates the shifting dynamics of their relationship. As she moves forward, Kardashian seems determined to protect her emotional well-being, prioritizing her happiness over maintaining ties with those she feels have betrayed her trust.