Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Celebrate Blended Family Bond on His 43rd Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated his 43rd birthday with a dinner in Malibu on Friday, proving their blended family bond is stronger than ever. The TV personality, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, joined Khloe and their pal Malika Haqq for the celebrations.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated his 43rd birthday with a dinner in Malibu on Friday, proving their blended family bond is stronger than ever.

The TV personality, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, joined Khloe and their pal Malika Haqq for the celebrations. Scott Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has been well-documented over the years, with the two being in an on-off relationship from 2006 to 2015 and welcoming three kids together. Despite their split, Scott remains close with his ex-girlfriend's family, including Khloe and Kourtney's three kids with Travis Barker.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has grown significantly over the years, with Kourtney's current partner Travis Barker bringing his two children from a previous relationship into the family. Scott Disick's children with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, have been part of the family for many years and have grown up on the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In recent years, Scott has been at odds with Kourtney over their parenting styles, with Scott reportedly preferring to keep their children at the family's alma mater, Sierra Canyon School, rather than homeschooling them as Kourtney has suggested. Scott believes that homeschooling would deprive their children of substantial knowledge and teachings that they should experience, and that their household with Travis can be chaotic and has a negative influence on his daughter Alabama.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has been in the public eye for many years, with their personal and professional lives being closely followed by fans. Despite the challenges they have faced, the family remains close-knit and supportive of one another. As for Scott Disick's future, it remains to be seen whether he will continue to be a part of the Kardashian/Jenner family or pursue other interests and relationships.

However, one thing is certain, his blended family bond with Khloe and Kourtney is stronger than ever, and their love and support for one another will continue to be a source of strength for them in the years to come. As they left the lavish eatery, the duo were seen in very happy spirits as they walked arm in arm to a black SUV.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick proved their blended family bond is stronger than ever as they celebrated his 43rd birthday with a dinner in Malibu on Friday. The TV personality, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, 46, joined Khloe and their pal Malika Haqq for the celebrations. For the outing, Scott slipped into a black bomber jacket, which he slipped over a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

He completed his ensemble with a pair of white Nike Air Force Ones and a long gold chain. Meanwhile, Khloe also opted for a casual look with a pair of light blue jeans, a black long-sleeved top and large tinted sunglasses. Scott unofficially joined the Kardashian/Jenner family when he started dating Kourtney in 2006. The two were in an on-off relationship until 2015 and welcomed three kids together: Mason, 16 on December 14, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11.

Their tumultuous coupling played out on the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite their split, the Talentless founder, who was an only child and lost both parents in 2013 and 2014, remains close with his ex-girlfriend's family. Following their breakup, Kourtney moved on with Algerian model Younes Bendjima from 2016-2018.

Then in 2021 she went public with her romance with longtime friend and neighbour Travis Barker, 50. The two tied the knot in Italy in 2022, and welcomed their son Rocky, two, in November 2023. They now share a blended family consisting of their toddler, Kourtney's three kids, and Travis' kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 22, Alabama, 20 on December 24, and Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 27.

For the outing, Scott slipped into a black bomber jacket, which he slipped over a black T-shirt and light blue jeans. In May an insider told Daily Mail that Scott thinks Kourtney 'has changed' and is 'irresponsible' for wanting to homeschool their children as he prefers to keep them at the family's 'dated' alma mater, Sierra Canyon School.

'Scott values hard work and sees school as essential and would never allow his kids to not attend,' the source claimed. 'If they are always at home around Kourtney they will miss out on substantial knowledge and teachings that Scott feels every kid should experience,' the person said.

Scott - who dropped out of Ross School in New York - also reportedly believes Kourtney's household with Travis 'can be chaotic' and 'is especially uneasy with the influence of his 20-year-old daughter Alabama.

' Ironically, the Lemme co-founder is one of the few college graduates in her family as she holds a bachelor's degree in theatre arts from the University of Arizona





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