Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq are not speaking after a personal photo from Haqq's home was shown on The Girls without permission, damaging their 25-year bond.

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq have ceased all communication following a significant dispute over privacy violations on a Hulu reality series. The rift centers on a personal photograph displayed in the background of an episode filmed at Haqq's residence, which aired without the subject's consent.

Privacy Breach on The Girls Sparks Feud

The tension erupted after a source confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday that Haqq was deeply offended by the inclusion of the image in the show's finale edit. Khloe Kardashian, who served as a producer for the series The Girls, allegedly failed to prevent the display of the photo despite Haqq's explicit wishes to keep it private.

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Although the image appeared in the final broadcast on the streaming platform, insiders clarified that the dispute does not stem from how Haqq was portrayed on screen. There were no reported conflicts regarding her on-camera behavior or narrative arcs, isolating the issue strictly to the unauthorized use of personal property imagery.

Kardashian and Haqq have maintained a close bond for over twenty-five years, leading friends to initially expect the conflict to be a temporary obstacle. However, the breach of trust regarding her home environment has proven too significant to overlook, resulting in the current silence between the two longtime best friends.

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Financial Struggles of Khadijah Haqq

Amidst this social fallout, Khadijah Haqq is navigating complex legal and financial challenges in her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Bobby McCray. Court filings reviewed by TMZ reveal that Khadijah reported a monthly average income of only five thousand two hundred and forty-one dollars, with residual payments from her television work contributing four hundred and thirty-seven dollars.

The reality star disclosed that her total savings amount to approximately eleven thousand dollars, a figure that falls short of her monthly living expenses. Khadijah detailed her financial obligations, which include four thousand dollars in rent, twenty-six hundred dollars for educational costs, one thousand nine hundred dollars for groceries, and five hundred dollars for entertainment.

Additional expenditures listed in the filing include four hundred dollars for dining out, five hundred and fifty dollars for wardrobe updates, one hundred dollars for laundry, and one thousand one hundred dollars in miscellaneous costs. These figures highlight the tight budget constraints facing Khadijah during this period of separation.

Legal Battle and Support Demands

Khadijah has outlined significant debts in her court documents, including eleven thousand dollars owed to Capital One, two thousand dollars to Best Buy, and eighty thousand dollars to a friend. She also reports owing thirty thousand dollars to her sister Malika, a fact that adds another layer of complexity to the current family tension.

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Her ex-husband Bobby McCray reportedly earns around eighteen thousand dollars per month, according to the filings. Khadijah is seeking one hundred thousand dollars to cover legal fees, as well as seven thousand dollars per month for combined child and spousal support.

The marital separation began in twenty-thirteen, with McCray officially filing for divorce the following year. The couple wed in July twenty-ten, ending a long-term relationship that now faces financial and emotional hurdles while Khloe and Malika's friendship remains in suspension.