Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom For Minimizing Her Life Saving Role In New Documentary

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's disparaging remarks in a new documentary, revealing deep hurt over claims about their marriage and her role in his recovery.

Khloe Kardashian has issued a scathing response to a new documentary featuring her ex-husband Lamar Odom, stating that she feels profoundly betrayed after he minimized her critical role in saving his life following his 2015 near-fatal overdose. The reality television star and True American founder revealed she participated in the project entirely without compensation, viewing it as a favor to help tell their story, only to be hurt by Odom's dismissive comments.

Kardashian described the experience as deeply distasteful, particularly noting Odom's claims that he married her primarily for pop culture fame rather than genuine love. She expressed confusion and anger over why he would share such negative sentiments while she was sitting in the interview room with him, calling the approach lame and disrespectful. She emphasized that she never sought public recognition or financial gain for her actions during their darkest moments.

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The former NBA player's comments regarding the 2015 medical crisis struck a particularly raw nerve for Kardashian. In the documentary, Odom downplays the extent of her involvement in ensuring his health and safety during that period. Kardashian found these assertions to be the bitter icing on the cake, noting that she took time out of her life to help him, yet received nothing but criticism in return.

Kardashian made her feelings clear in a confessional segment, telling Odom directly, I do not need you to thank me, just do not talk about me. She reiterated that she was doing this out of a desire to be nice, only to find his portrayal of their marriage and her efforts completely offensive. She felt that personal grievances should be addressed privately rather than through a public broadcast medium.

This emotional toll has led Kardashian to make a definitive statement about her current perspective on men she believes engage in deceptive behaviors. She characterized such individuals as liars, con artists, cheats, and thieves, stating she has no desire to remain involved with such dynamics. Her response was direct, telling Odom to play with himself and refrain from involving her in his life or career narratives moving forward.

Lamar Odom now admits that he was trying to have sex with Kardashian the first night they met in 2009. He candidly shared that he did not recognize her when they first met, despite her being the girlfriend of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate. Odom admitted that his initial intention was purely physical, but after she declined his advances, they spent time together the following day, which evolved into a rapid romantic connection.

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The speed of their relationship shocked observers, as they were planning to marry within just 30 days. This timeline prompted skepticism from the public and Odom's inner circle, with Lamar stating in the film that people were actively trying to steer him away from the altar. Odom also revealed that Destiny, the mother of his children, did not allow her to attend his wedding, citing her unfamiliarity with Kardashian at the time.

Destiny later reflected in the documentary that while a public wedding with cameras was acceptable to her, the decision rested entirely on Lamar and his motivations. She noted that if he wanted to get married in front of a hundred people and all these cameras, that was cool, but it was ultimately on him and his motivations for doing so.

A significant portion of the marital dynamic involved the intersection of Lamar's NBA career and the expanding Kardashian family brand. Lamar Odom, fresh from winning his first championship with the Lakers, was enthusiastic about a potential reality show project. He viewed marriage as an opportunity to enter the entertainment sphere, stating that if he were going to marry Kardashian, he wanted to participate in that world as well.

Khloe initially worried about having cameras in their home but agreed to support his excitement despite the potential loss of privacy. She felt she was spread thin managing the family brand and questioned whether the show would jeopardize their status. Lamar's perspective was that the marriage deal included entry into the reality TV sphere, placing both individuals under a microscope.

The documentary also highlights painful family moments, including an incident during the 2010 Lakers championship parade. Lamar's children missed school to attend the celebration in downtown Los Angeles, only to find their father unresponsive at home. His wife Liza relayed that Lamar had been partying and did not want his children to see him in that state.

Although a trainer insisted he appear for his kids, Lamar skipped the event, leaving his children devastated and watching from television screens at home. Destiny stated that rejection from a parent is extremely hard and hurtful, definitely impacting her development growing up. She noted that there are moments you never forget, and she now knows he was partying and using drugs during that time.

These early struggles with parenting and recreational drug use foreshadowed the more severe health crises that followed. Kardashian recalled that Lamar's cocaine use initially seemed responsibly managed, but by June of their second year, he disappeared for an extended period. She attributed his behavior to the anniversary of his first son Jayden's death, marking a shift to a dark situation she did not know how to handle.

Kardashian revealed the night she confirmed Lamar was cheating, when a woman called her saying she had been sleeping with her husband. The caller stated that Lamar was sick and kept wanting money and drugs, asking Kardashian to come pick him up. This call provided the tangible proof Kardashian had been lacking, despite her previous suspicions about his infidelity.

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Kardashian described how she would clean up after Lamar's drug binges, often looking for him in alleys or motels. He would leave tinfoil cutouts, spoons, and freebasing things everywhere. She said she needed to clean up after him in hotel rooms so the housekeeping staff did not sell a story, feeling a responsibility to cover up his actions and hold everything together.

After Lamar was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the drug use escalated significantly. Kardashian recalled that after the 2012-2013 season ended, he spiraled again and overdosed a few times. She had to pump his stomach all privately and they utilized at-home detox centers, doing everything they could to manage his addiction.

Kardashian said that an interventionist directed her to give Lamar an ultimatum: either he go to rehab and stay for three months, or she would divorce him. Everyone around her predicted he would never agree to the divorce, but during the intervention, Lamar shrugged and agreed to get the divorce immediately.

Almost two years later, after signing his divorce papers in 2015, Odom ended up at the Love Ranch in Nevada. He admitted in the documentary that he thought he was going to live out a young addict's dream with cocaine and a brothel, but he did not have any cocaine to take that day. This decision proved pivotal, as he overdosed shortly after arriving.

Kardashian recalled screaming when she found out Odom had overdosed. She remember being told to take him off life support, but she refused, telling the medical staff she was still his wife. She insisted on doing everything to give him the best fighting chance, trusting herself more than anyone else in his circle.

She ended up putting visitation on lockdown, authorizing everyone who wanted to see him. When he was eventually discharged, she rented a house close to her own for him and hired staff to care for him. She never left the hospital for about four months, staying with him every single day.

Kardashian's efforts ended abruptly when she showed up one day and smelled the identifiable smell of crack. Odom was in the bedroom smoking crack, having somehow acquired a phone and been doing better than she knew. She confronted him, stating that by Monday he needed to be out of the house and that she was done paying for anything.

Odom told Kardashian when they saw each other in person for the first time in nine years that he did not remember what happened. He added that he was not dismissing her account, calling it messed up that someone would have given him cocaine after what he had just been through. He reflected that while he could depend on his family, most people leave you to rot.

Kardashian has now solidified her stance, stating that this documentary confirms her view that men like Odom are liars and con artists. She emphasized that she no longer wants to be involved with such energy or dynamics. Her message to Odom is clear: do not play with her, as the bridge is burned and there is no more rope to throw over.