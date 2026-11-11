Kylie Jenner Sued by Former Housekeeper for Pepper Spray and Dog Bite Allegations

Former employees allege workplace abuse, discrimination, and wrongful termination against Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in new legal filings.

A former housekeeper named Amaya has filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner alleging serious workplace misconduct that includes physical assault and racial discrimination. The legal complaint details specific incidents where the employee claims she was struck in the eyes with pepper spray and bitten by a dog while performing her duties at the star's residence. These allegations form the core of a broader dispute regarding working conditions and treatment within the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Amaya states that on September 4 2025 an unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged directly into her eyes and face while she was cleaning a drawer in the laundry room. She further alleges that on October 28 2025 she was bitten by a dog after being asked to clean the animal's doghouse. These physical incidents are cited as primary examples of the hostile environment she claims to have endured during her employment.

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The lawsuit also highlights severe confinement issues involving team members Laura Dooley and others who were allegedly responsible for locking Amaya inside Jenner's closet for more than one hour. Documents state that she was mocked when she asked to exit the confined space which caused her to experience a panic attack. This incident is described as part of a pattern of harassment and mistreatment by the celebrity's inner circle.

Beyond physical harm Amaya alleges she faced constant physical strain including being asked to set up massage tables or lift heavy thirteen-gallon trash bags. She claims these tasks were performed without proper compensation or consideration for her safety. The filing includes twenty-one individual complaints that extend beyond the alleged physical incidents to include labor violations and discriminatory practices.

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Amaya asserts that she was paid forty dollars per hour starting in March 2025 but was wrongfully terminated on February 6 due to protected wage-related complaints. The lawsuit alleges failures to pay minimum wages overtime compensation and authorized rest periods. It also cites a failure to provide meal periods and unpaid wages due upon termination of her employment status.

Matthew Manhard a thirty-eight-year-old former assistant has similarly named Khloe Kardashian in his legal complaint. Manhard asserts that he faced racial harassment and discrimination during his employment with Kardashian. He also claims that Kardashian fired him when he returned to work after being sidelined due to a knee injury. These allegations form the basis of his suit against the reality television star and her team.

A representative for the Kardashian-Jenner family stated that both cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie's former household staff. The statement criticized the attorney suggesting they want to use publicity to extract an unwarranted payday. The family concluded that they will not be intimidated and intend to defend these meritless cases vigorously.

They expressed confidence in telling their side of the story as the legal proceedings continue. The family emphasized that they do not accept the validity of the claims made against them. They believe the lawsuits are attempts to leverage media attention for financial gain rather than legitimate grievances.

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These lawsuits occur alongside other recent legal challenges involving high-profile figures in the entertainment industry. A former Yeezy employee Murphy Aficionado filed a separate lawsuit against Kanye West alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. Aficionado joined Yeezy as a project manager in October 2022 and claimed unlawful termination after several months.

The concurrent legal actions suggest a broader pattern of labor disputes within celebrity circles. These cases raise questions about employer responsibilities and worker protections in private households. The situation highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by celebrities regarding how they treat domestic staff and manage workplace environments.

Amaya is seeking compensation from Jenner and her team for lost earnings lost employment benefits emotional distress humiliation anxiety and other damages according to proof. No specific numerical figure is specified in the documents for the damages sought. The legal battle is expected to draw significant public attention given the high profile nature of the defendants.

The case underscores the complex dynamics between celebrity employers and their household staff. It brings to light potential systemic issues in how private estates manage labor laws and employee welfare. Observers are watching closely to see how the courts will handle these unprecedented claims against major entertainment figures.