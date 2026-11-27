Khloe Kardashian reveals a conversation with Travis Barker regarding her sister Kourtney, where the Blink-182 drummer clarified he is not responsible for their limited time together.

Travis Barker has publicly addressed rumors regarding his relationship with the Kardashian family, telling Khloe Kardashian that he is not the reason for her limited time with Kourtney. The Blink-182 drummer clarified his position during an interaction at the Get Real event, aiming to dispel public assumptions that he is the obstacle to the sisters' closeness.

Barker explicitly stated that he rarely gets to spend time with his own wife, Kourtney, despite wanting to see her more often. He explained that he does not hang out with her and is effectively in the same boat as Khloe, who also desires more frequent interactions with her sister. This admission shifts the narrative away from marital interference and toward the demands of their respective schedules.

Also read Khloe Kardashian Reveals Travis Barker Clarified Family Rift During Get Real Event

The drummer emphasized that he is on Khloe's side regarding their shared desire to spend more time with Kourtney. He asserted that he holds no responsibility for the limited interactions between the sisters, noting that he also wants to see Kourtney more frequently. His goal was to clarify that he is not the source of friction or distance in their family dynamic.

Kourtney Kardashian later contacted Khloe to discuss the conversation with Travis Barker, explaining that the public frequently assumes he is the reason she does not spend as much time with her family. She told Khloe that people often think the perceived friction is because of Travis, a misconception that she felt compelled to address directly with her sister-in-law.

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Travis Barker provided further context during his conversation with Khloe, describing Kourtney as a great mom who spends much of her day looking after her children. He highlighted the demanding nature of her parenting responsibilities as a primary factor in her limited availability. This explanation offered a glimpse into the daily reality that keeps Kourtney occupied and away from extended social gatherings.

Khloe expressed genuine confusion about how Kourtney manages to keep her schedule so full, questioning how she balances so many commitments. She recalled asking Kourtney directly what she does all day long during these periods of absence, stemming from a difficulty in understanding how Kourtney divides her time. The question reflected Khloe's struggle to comprehend the sheer volume of activities Kourtney undertakes.

During a confessional, Khloe addressed the issue by expressing a wish for better balance in multiple relationships. She acknowledged that some people are naturally better at balancing relationships than others, admitting that Kourtney could be more skilled in this area. This reflection highlighted her desire for more consistent family interactions and her acceptance of different personal capabilities.

The incident underscores the complexity of family dynamics within the Kardashian-Jenner circle, revealing ongoing efforts to maintain close bonds despite busy schedules. Khloe's openness about the issue has sparked discussion among fans regarding family expectations and the challenges of managing high-profile lives. The conversation reveals the nuanced efforts required to navigate personal and professional commitments.