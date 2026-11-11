Khawaja Cancels Book Promotion Amid Sandpapergate Fallout

Former opener Usman Khawaja ends TV and radio interviews for his autobiography Sabr after Sandpapergate claims raise questions about the 2018 scandal. The cancellations follow a heated ABC interview with Sarah Ferguson.

Former Australian opener Usman Khawaja has cancelled all remaining television and radio appearances to promote his new autobiography Sabr after a contentious ABC interview with Sarah Ferguson exposed fresh stances on the 2018 ball‑tampering scandal known as Sandpapergate. The decision was announced by publisher Penguin on Wednesday morning, following a heated discussion that highlighted the lingering controversy surrounding the scandal and Khawaja's claim that the entire team was complicit.

Backlash Forces Khawaja to Pull Out of Interviews

Publisher Penguin notified media houses on Wednesday that Khawaja would no longer take part in scheduled interviews. The cancellation came after a July 12 appearance on ABC's 7.30 where Khawaja was questioned about the Sandpapergate allegations. Khawaja indicated he preferred not to dwell on the scandal during promotional activities, stating that further discussion would "dominate the interview." He added that his book already contains a chapter dedicated to the episode, and he would not revisit the topic in subsequent media engagements.

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The former opener had already hinted at a reluctance to discuss the matter during the ABC interview, saying, "I've talked on social media about this and I've written in my book, that is my statement, and I'm not going to really speak on any more of it at this moment in time." After the interview, Khawaja's move to cancel appearances was viewed by many as an attempt to refocus audience attention on the broader themes of the book, rather than the scandal.

Khawaja's Claims and Team Reactions

During a Saturday press briefing, Khawaja asserted that every member of the Australian squad was aware of the 2018 ball‑tampering scheme in Cape Town, challenging Cricket Australia's explanation that only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft had prior knowledge. Khawaja went further, naming former Test partner Pat Cummins and stating that sandpaper had allegedly been used during the first Test in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

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Three of the accused-Smith, Warner and Bancroft-were handed bans ranging from nine to twelve months after the investigation. Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned for a year, Warner received a 12‑month suspension and was removed from leadership roles, while Bancroft was banned for nine months. Khawaja has insisted that the team should have accepted collective responsibility and that a shared blame could have mitigated the severity of the punishments.

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David Warner publicly supported Khawaja's account, calling the former opener's claims "100 per cent accurate." Warner said he and the other players were "in it together" and that they should have faced collective accountability. Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon, who denied any knowledge of sandpaper, declined to comment further on Khawaja's allegations.

Cricket Australia released a statement following the ABC interview, describing the investigation as "quickly conducted" due to the approaching Test match. The spokesperson noted that the three banned players had acknowledged their breaches, but also acknowledged that "there are varying opinions about some matters including the length of the sanctions imposed." The statement suggested that the governing body was open to reviewing the investigative process, though it did not endorse Khawaja's broader claims.

Implications for Khawaja and the Cricket Community

By cancelling his promotional appearances, Khawaja may limit public exposure for Sabr, potentially affecting sales and the reach of his narrative. The book's release, scheduled for September 28, still promises a comprehensive look at his career and the controversies that have marked Australian cricket. Khawaja's decision underscores the sensitivity of revisiting the Sandpapergate episode and the divide within the cricket community over how the scandal should be remembered.

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What follows is likely to be a continued debate over collective responsibility within Australian cricket, as former players, officials, and fans weigh the claims and counter‑claims. The broader cricket community will watch how Cricket Australia addresses future governance matters and whether the lingering dust from the 2018 scandal will influence upcoming team selections and disciplinary procedures.