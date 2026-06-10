Khanna Praises Platner's Win and Potential Against Susan Collins

Rep. Ro Khanna (D) commends Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's victory in the Democratic primary and his potential to challenge incumbent Susan Collins, citing his strong and humble speech and commitment to progressive policies.

Tuesday on CNN's 'The Source', Rep. Ro Khanna (D) discussed Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner 's win in the state's Democratic primary election, highlighting the significance of his victory and the potential of his campaign against incumbent Susan Collins .

Host Kaitlan Collins noted Collins' political prowess and asked Khanna about the effectiveness of Platner's attacks on Collins, including references to the Epstein files and her support for wars. Khanna praised Platner's speech, which demonstrated both humility and strength, and highlighted his commitment to progressive policies such as taxing the wealthy, ending foreign wars, and releasing the Epstein files. He emphasized that Platner's clarity and strength make him a formidable opponent to Collins





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