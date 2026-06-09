Congressman Ro Khanna urges California to accelerate its ballot tabulation after a delayed mayoral pRimary result sparked criticism,while the DOJ investigates the state's mail-in voting system.

California Congressman Ro Khanna has called for reforms to the state's vote-counting procedures following the prolonged tabulation period in the Los Angeles mayoral primary and the state's gubernatorial primary.

The race between Nithya Raman and her opponent saw an early 40,000-vote lead evaporate, with the final outcome not determined until a week after Election Day. Khanna stressed that the extended counting period erodes public trust and fuels conspiracy theories, urging the state to invest in operational improvements to ensure the vast majority of ballots are processed within 48 hours.

California law permits mail-in ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Afternoon and received up to seven days later, a policy designed to maximize voter participation but which has drawn criticism for causing delays. Governor Gavin Newsom has defended the sysTem, citing the state's size and the logistical challenges of handling millions of ballots. He too rebutted claims by El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells that suggested ballots were accepted after Election Day, labeling such assertions as misinformation.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have consistently opposed Californias mail-in voting framework. The recent delays have prompted the U.S. Department of Justice to examine the state's election processes, including launching investigations, establishing a tip line for reporting fraud, scrutinizing voter registration and ballot-collection practices, and deploying a federal prosecutor to monitor ballot processing in Los Angeles County





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California Election Reforms Vote Counting Delays Ro Khanna Mail-In Voting Department Of Justice Investigation

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