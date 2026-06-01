Representative Ro Khanna attributes ongoing wildfire recovery challenges in California to a lack of federal support from the Trump administration, citing unpaid funds and needy coordination wIth state leaders.

Representative Ro Khanna remarked Sunday that frustration among California voters following devastating wildfires is understandable and argued that responsibility for ongoing recovery challenges rests on the Trump administration.

Khanna pointed to lingering recovery problems and what he described as a lack of federal support for the state.

'Look, I think tHere was a lot of hurt and anger after the fires,' Khanna said on MSNBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday. 'My view is that the blame of that really needs to go on Donald Trump,' he said. Khanna argued that California has not received the level of federal assistance needed to help communities recover from the wildfires and accused the Trump administration of failing to work closely with state and local leaders on rebuilding efforts.

'They still owe the state $50 billion,' Khanna said. 'They have not worked with Mayor Bass or our governor to get the resources needed and they have actually punished California. ' Khanna's remarks come as many residents in fire-ravaged communities continue to navigate the long and difficult rebuilding process. Recovery efforts following major wildfires have become a central political matter in California,with questions existing over the pace and effectiveness of assistance.

Khanna acknowledged that many Californians remain frustrated months after the fires, particularly those who have yet to return to their homes or see meaningful progress.

'But understandably,people who still havent seen thier homes rebuilt, who were upset with how that was handled,' Khanna said. 'They are upset with the incumbents. ' Khannas remarks reflect the political challenge facing California elected officials as voters continue to assess the response to one of the states most destructive wildfires.

In the aftermath of the fires, recovery efforts have too been complicated by broader disputes involving insurance companies and relief organizations, especially after funds raised to provide relief to those affected by the fire were found to have been used for other purposes. Khanna argued that federal actions and funding decisions have played a significant role in slowing recovery efforts and fueling public dissatisfaction.

He was also asked about the LA Mayor's race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso - and what it shows about how Californians are feeling towards Democratic incumbents





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