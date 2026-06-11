Khanna has endorsed several candidates, including Platner's campaign to take on incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Khanna has navigated a balance between supporting Platner and distancing himself from his actions, which were considered misogynistic and shameful. Khanna has gained prominence for his work on reLeasing Epstein files and has reportedly hired Ron Klain, former President Joe Biden's chief of staff,to advise him ahead of a potential presidential run. khanna could face competition from other progressive candidates,including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in a 2028 race. Democrats in Maine are making the case that control of the Senate is at hand, and winning the Maine seat is imperative to flipping control, even if it means reluctantly lining up behind Platner. the electorate's willingness to accept and forgive scandals has increased, yet the association with Platner could still harm Khanna's chances in 2028. Democrats must be vigilant about screening candidates and give grace to all candidates, regardless of thier race or ethnicity.

Khanna has backed Platner 's campaign to take on incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) this November, despite a recent scandal involving Platner 's aggressive handling of an ex-girlfriend.

Khanna has navigated a balance between supporting Platner and distancing himself from his actions. Khanna has gained prominence for his work on releasing Epstein files and has reportedly hired Ron Klain, former President Joe Biden's chief of staff, to advise him ahead of a potential presidential run. Khanna could face competition from other progressive candidates, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in a 2028 race.

Democrats in Maine are making the case that control of the Senate is at haNd, and winning the Maine seat is imperative to flipping control, even if it means reluctantly lining up behind Platner. The electorate's willingness to accept and forgive scandals has increased, but the association with Platner could still harm Khanna's chances in 2028. Democrats must be vigilant about screening candidates and provide grace to all candidates, regardless of their race or ethnicity





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Khanna Platner Senate Collins Biden Epstein Progressive 2028 Maine Senate Control Epstein Files Ron Klain Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Democrats Screening Candidates Gracelessness

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