Ro Khanna Allies Launch 2028 Presidential Exploratory Committee With Bowman And Konst

Allies of Rep. Ro Khanna launched a committee to encourage a 2028 presidential run, focusing on progressive populist policies and early primary organization for the California Democrat.

A formal committee supporting Rep. Ro Khanna has officially launched to encourage the California Democrat to launch a 2028 presidential campaign, marking a decisive entry into the early primary landscape. The effort, confirmed by NBC News on Thursday, brings together former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst to build infrastructure and raise capital for a potential Khanna run. This strategic move aims to ensure that the upcoming presidential primary debate is firmly framed from a progressive populist perspective, countering traditional moderate organizing tactics.

Nomiki Konst explained that the committee intends to begin organizing well before Khanna makes a final decision on his candidacy. She noted that centrist candidates have historically established donor networks and political support significantly earlier than their progressive counterparts. By launching this effort now, allies hope to neutralize the early advantages often gained by moderate candidates and secure a robust foundation for a progressive populist campaign.

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Rep. Ro Khanna, who previously co-chaired Senator Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, has been traveling to early primary states in recent months as he weighs a White House bid. The fifth-term congressman has also engaged in bipartisan efforts to secure the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and to help end the war in Iran. These activities have positioned him as a active player in both domestic policy and international diplomacy ahead of the 2028 cycle.

Khanna expressed his reaction to the growing support, stating he is honored that people are encouraging him to run on a platform of Medicare for All, ending foreign wars, and taxing billionaires. He emphasized the need for America's Next New Deal but noted that the final decision on whether he runs or supports someone else will be made with his family after the holidays. This cautious public stance allows his allies to lay the groundwork without committing him prematurely.

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Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman offered strong support for Khanna's potential bid, highlighting his qualifications as a leader. Bowman described Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as his sister and expressed love for her, but he specifically pointed to Khanna's work ethic, humility, and vision as essential for the current political moment. This endorsement underscores the internal dynamics among prominent progressive Democrats considering high-profile offices.

Khanna is among several prominent progressive Democrats considering a presidential campaign, including Ocasio-Cortez, who has not yet announced if she intends to run for president, seek a Senate seat in New York, or remain in the House. When asked if a potential presidential bid by Ocasio-Cortez would affect his decision, Khanna replied that he does not think it has any bearing on his choice. He emphasized his economic vision and understanding of artificial intelligence, stating that the future economy needs to work for every American.

He reiterated his concern about an economy he said was benefiting only a few Americans and his desire for it to work for people he grew up with. Khanna said he was considering a 2028 presidential run, citing his concerns about an economy that he claims is only working for a few. He stated, I understand the future economy, and I see that it's only working for a few, and I want it to work for people who I grew up with, adding that it needs to work for every American.

On Tuesday, Khanna celebrated the return of diversity, equity, and inclusion following the midterm elections. He highlighted the victories of Republican Byron Donalds in Florida and Democrats David Crowley in Wisconsin and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia. He also pointed to Democrat Gina Hinojosa's defeat of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas as key outcomes of the recent political cycle.

Khanna declared that diversity and inclusion are back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion. He noted the significance of having likely three black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim-American senator, and the first gay senator. He expressed his pride in this changing political landscape, stating I love this America, a sentiment that reinforces his appeal to diverse voter bases.

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The formation of this exploratory committee signals a shift in how progressive candidates are approaching the long lead-up to a presidential election. By starting the fundraising and organizational process early, Khanna's allies are attempting to build a robust infrastructure that can compete effectively against both moderate and other progressive contenders. This strategy mirrors the early organization seen in previous election cycles, where having a head start in donor networks proved critical.

As the 2028 election cycle begins to take shape, the actions of Khanna and his allies will be closely watched by political analysts and donors alike. The focus on progressive populist policies, such as Medicare for All and taxing billionaires, positions Khanna within a specific ideological wing of the Democratic Party. The success of this early organizing effort will likely influence the broader strategy for progressive candidates in the next presidential election.

Political observers note that the involvement of high-profile figures like Bowman and Konst adds significant weight to Khanna's early efforts. Their experience in grassroots organizing and media strategy could provide a crucial edge in a crowded field. The committee's ability to mobilize resources and frame the debate early could determine the trajectory of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for years to come.

The broader context of the 2028 race remains fluid, with multiple candidates potentially entering the fray. However, the early formation of Khanna's support network suggests a serious intent to compete for the nomination. The strategic alignment of progressive voices around Khanna's platform could consolidate support and present a united front against established moderate candidates.

Ultimately, the next few months will be critical in determining whether Khanna translates this organizational momentum into a viable campaign. His decisions regarding family consultations and public announcements will shape the narrative. For now, the focus remains on building the infrastructure necessary to challenge for the Democratic nomination in 2028.