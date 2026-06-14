Khamenei's 'target-rich' funeral is Iran’s biggest security gamble, sends message to US: expert

Iran's July funeral for Khamenei is a high-stakes bet that any peace deal with the U.S. will hold, creating a target-rich event, expert warns.

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’is a high-stakes bet that any emerging peace deal with the United States will hold, potentially creating a"target-rich" gathering of Tehran's most isolated leaders, a counterterrorism expert warned Sunday. The multi-day state funeral, announced by Iranian state media on June 13, is scheduled to begin in Tehran on July 4 and end with Khamenei's burial in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9,, director of the Antisemitism Research Initiative at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, the timing serves as a deliberate message to America.

"A mass funeral is the most target-rich event this regime could stage, and now they would not risk one until they are confident it wouldn't be hit," Mohammed told Fox News Digital. A motorist rides past a banner featuring images of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei along a street in Tehran on April 15, 2026.

"But it is the staging of this funeral that is the message, and the message is aimed at America as much as at Iranians. ""The regime could sign a deal that lets it keep its leverage, then bury its leader as the victor who won it," Mohammed said.said the final text of a deal was reached and signing is close, is their bet that the ceasefire holds into July.

"during the opening salvo of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran, ending a 36-year tenure leading the Islamic Republic. He was 86.

"Khamenei goes into the ground as a man America murdered, so the deal becomes a tactical pause — revenge deferred, not abandoned," Mohammed observed. "The deeper logic is that you bury the leader as a victor, not a victim. " "They can now stage the funeral as the war's victory monument: the martyred Imam laid to rest as the man whose resistance forced America to terms," Mohammed added.

Supporters gather in Baghdad's Sadr district holding Iranian flags and posters of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following the announcement that he was killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks on March 1, 2026.in Tehran, the procession will move to the clerical heartland of Qom on July 7 before concluding in Mashhad on July 9. Analysts note the dates heavily leverage deep Shia religious iconography, falling directly within the holy mourning month of Muharram.

"This is also a staged passion play, not a schedule because the dates fall within Muharram, the Shia mourning month centered on Imam Hussein's martyrdom at Karbala, and the burial on July 9 is timed to the eve of another Imam's martyrdom," Mohammed said. "The body goes into the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad — the only one of the 12 Imams buried in Iran, and the holiest site in Iranian Shiism — giving the regime a permanent martyr's shrine and mobilization site for years.

" Mohammed noted that scheduling the opening ceremonies on the 250th anniversary of America's Independence Day carries deliberate geopolitical signaling. "The regime had room to choose which Muharram days and, at a minimum, it's a message they are happy to broadcast; very possibly it's the point — while America marks 250 years, Iran opens the funeral of the leader America killed and calls it the beginning of its victory.

"Mojtaba Khameneipublic since the war began, runs the country by courier, and is a designated target — and a funeral is a pre-announced time and place. For a man whose every confirmed sighting is a coordinate, July 9 in Mashhad is the most dangerous appointment of his rule.

""The regime is boxed: It needs the son at the father's grave to crown the dynasty, but putting him there exposes him as never before," Mohammed concluded. "If he appears, it's his first sighting and a gamble; if he doesn't, the dynasty is consecrated by an absence. " Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital.

Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture.





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