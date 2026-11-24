Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq said in court documents pertaining to her ongoing divorce from former NFL star Bobby McCray that her average monthly income for 2026 is $5,241.

after 13 years of marriage—listed her average monthly income in 2026 as $5,241, with another $437 a month in residuals. And while she has almost $11,500 in savings, the 43-year-old said in court documents that her earnings are "not sufficient" in paying for household expenses for herself and McCray's three kidsAccording to Haqq's filing, her household's average monthly expenses total to $13,892, which includes $4,512 on rent, $1,900 on groceries and $4,658 on school tuition for her and McCray's two daughters.alum also said that she spends roughly $1,176 a month on debt payments, including outstanding medical costs for the birth of Kapri and a credit card bill with a balance of over $11,000.

However, she has yet to make a payment on a $30,000 loan from her sister and an $80,000 loan from a "friend," according to her filing. In her filing, she said McCray—who retired from professional football in 2010—receives monthly payments of $11,250 in NFL disability and $2,829 as part of the league's annuity disbursement program.

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Moreover, she claimed McCray also receives $3,044 per month in social security disability. Haqq argued in court docs that McCray is "more than capable of meeting his own monthly expenses while simultaneously contributing toward" herself and their kids' expenses.

"These payments are for the benefit of the children," her filing read. "There are currently no orders for spousal support or child support. "star reflected on the "comical" amount of money he was paid for doing death-defying stunts on the MTV series' first season in 2000. "When it was all said and done, after taxes, I was paid less than $1,500 for the entire first season ofin June 2026.

"Before the show came out, my sister kicked me out of the house. I was broke, unemployed, and homeless, and a star on this big MTV show.

"for its’ December 2020/January 2021 issue. “I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen—and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.

” Her sanguine attitude was hard-fought: When the disparity between Lawrence’s compensation and that of her male costars for 2013’s.

"I wasn't upset that I only got this many millions for a movie. That's ridiculous. I was angry aboutalbums, sellout tours. I don’t know how many millions they made off of merchandise because merchandise was insane.

” “And then they finally gave us a check for $10,000,” he recalled.

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“You’re like, ‘Oh, thanks. ’ We should be grateful for that, been working for free for two, three years now. ”alum wanted to get the deal done before anyone could change their mind.

“I would sell my house and give him all my money to work for ,” explained Hill, who earned his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for his turn as a squirrelly substance-abusing stockbroker. “This isn't what you make money for. You door you do other things, and you can pay your rent. I would have done anything in the world.

I would do it again in a second. This isn't about money. You should do things that you care about.

". "In a time where residuals would have been great, not a single paycheck for being arguably one of the most popular shows on television. ""If you win," Johnson, who noted pro contracts are dependent on seniority, continued. "it’s not like you get a million dollars.

You’re just getting a cute trophy together. ” As for those who say farewell to the ballroom early, well, as she explained, "You’re guaranteed until a certain amount of weeks. ”, dancer salaries start at around $1,200 to $1,600 an episode, which can increase to up to of $100,000 per season. On the flip side, celebrities receive a starting salary of $125,000. As they cha-cha further into the competition, stars receive additional bonuses with the semifinalists and finalists getting paid up to $50,000 extra.

“I felt I did OK, but Jennifer and Courteney? Amazing,” she raved.

“David and Matt? They had me laughing so hard. And thenthey put into that initial fame-making season weren't cheap.

"I think the first year we had that big party in my great room," the father of four reflected. "I think that show cost me $150,000 the first year. "“They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned,” the billionaire media mogul, reflecting on her breakout movie. “It was great they offered me a million dollars.

I feel like everyone was making a statement. ” And it paved the way for her to make hundreds of millions more, though sometimes her participation doesn’t cost a thing.for the money. Rather, he took on the role of a Hungarian architect suffering for his art in post-WWII America for $250,000 and won his second Oscar for Best Actor.

's 50th anniversary special how he spent his money when he was first hired at the age of 20 in 2014. “It’s like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner. ”reportedly earning $750 an episode back in 1975.

Which was roughly equivalent to $3,300 in 2014, according to the Consumer Price Index Inflationnow that he’s in his record 22nd season, the former Nickelodeon star had to start somewhere.during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike—which was prompted in part by streamers like Netflix not making it a practice to pay additional compensation to cast and crew once a show had become a big hit. July 24.

"8 episodes over six months. " She continued, “i did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. i barely qualified for insurance. " And, Dorfman added, “within the first 28 days of release, the show's season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours. this is why we strike.

", I made a point to find out what everyone was making,” he said. “I'd always figure it out—either a conversation where I get it out of them or I backchannel through an agent. "] and I each made a buck for doing it. ”speaking truth to power in the 1950s had legs, though: Making his Broadway debut, Clooney wrapped his months-long stint playing Murrow in a stage adaptation of the film in June 2025.

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And with the play having grossed a Broadway record $3.3 million during a preview weekwas paid “the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me” because no one in the production really wanted to hire him except director He made so little, Bale shared, that he remembered “sitting in the makeup trailer and the makeup artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them. ”However, the actress—who played Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019—noted that the money she made throughout the HBO show did provide her with enough financial security to pay off her parents’ mortgage.

His uncle may have been Rico, but Jon Heder confirmed in 2010 that he was “initially” only paid $1,000 forAfter the irreverent comedy became a sleeper hit, he was able to renegotiate for a piece of the profits, telling theLarry Madowo in January 2025.

"And still—with two Oscar nominations and been in many big blockbuster films—and yet I’m still struggling financially to make a living. ", “a fee that I then had to pay directly to the Screen Actors Guild to join the union. So really, I got paid nothing.

”And the Australian actress’ star rose ever a-ca higher, with her fee going from the SAG minimum scale of $65,000 for 2012’s, though—reality alert—she “lost almost 50 percent to taxes, 10 percent to agents and 5 percent” to her lawyer. But even after those obligations and paying her publicist, business manager and assistant, Wilson “netted what to me was an absolute fortune.

”contract for $575,000 per episode, a seven-figure signing bonus and two full backend equity points worth an estimated $6 million to $7 million.

“I’m 48 now, so I’ve finally gotten to the place where I’m OK asking for what I deserve, which is something that comes only with age,” Pompeo toldin 2018. “Because I’m not the most ‘relevant’ actress out there. I know that’s the industry perception because I’ve been this character for 14 years. But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season one and two.

Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a f--kin’ skill. ”, “Just being that I was the namesake of the show, I deserved the same and that was harder to get. I wasn't salty about him getting what he got.

I was salty that they didn't value me as much as they valued him and they never will. ”in 2018.

“You have to remember: My interest in doing the film was being on set, so I could demystify the experience of filmmaking and directing. I expected to hang around the set for no money. But hey, $25 per day, and all I had to do was wear a rubber mask. ”, but years later she was still fired up by the $150,000 she accepted to be in the movie—after producers rejected the $500,000 quote she brought to the table.

, “You don’t hear a lot of $20 million quotes anymore, but at this time that was happening,” Henson said on thein 2021.

“And rightfully so—I’m not saying they shouldn’t have paid Cate and Brad what they deserved. ” But, she continued, “I’m bringing a certain amount to the seat too and I felt like what I was asking at that time in my career was fair, was fair to the ticket sales that I would contribute to this big film. Wouldn’t do it. ” Henson was “gutted” when they offered $100,000, she recalled.

“When it was all said and done I got $150,000, but I had to swallow my pride, baby. ” Breaking it down, “I know people go, ‘$150,000, that’s a lot of money! ’” Henson acknowledged.

“I don’t ever want people to think that I’m ungrateful because that is not me. ” But, she calculated, “Uncle Sam is going to take 50 percent of that, so now you’re left with, what? $75,000. Now before Uncle Sam takes the money, I have to pay my team before taxes, 30 percent.

So once Uncle Sam takes his 75, then I got another 30 that’s coming off of that 75, so I may have made $40,000? ”was her biggest paycheck.

“No one got paid anything to do that movie…I mean, I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my ears. ”