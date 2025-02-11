KGM: From Struggle to Growth with KG Group's Investment

KGM, formerly Ssangyong Motors, is experiencing a resurgence thanks to investments from its new Korean owner, the KG Group. The company is focusing on expanding its global reach with new SUV and electric pickup models, while maintaining a cautious approach to growth and prioritizing dealer network development.

KGM , formerly known as Ssangyong Motors , is poised for significant growth thanks to recent investments by its new Korean owner, the KG Group. The company, which specializes in rugged SUVs and pickup trucks, has experienced a turbulent past decade under various owners, including the Ssangyong conglomerate, Chinese car maker SAIC, and Indian giant Mahindra. Lack of consistent product cycles and investment hampered its progress.

However, the acquisition by KG Group in 2022 has brought a renewed focus on development and innovation.The first fruits of this investment are evident in the launch of the Actyon SUV, followed by the highly anticipated O100 electric pickup (which will be known as the Musso in the UK) by the end of next year. The lineup will also see the introduction of the Korando-sized KR10 and the bold F100 SUVs. Kevin Griffin, head of KGM UK, expressed his enthusiasm for the KG Group's commitment to development, stating, 'It's really good to see that the KG Group has invested and pushed a lot behind developing the product. The Actyon is a sign of its growing influence. We've been shouting for years that we wanted to see development, and progress in our vehicles. The owners are now pushing the technology and design forward, which is brilliant.'Last year, KGM returned to profitability, with global sales surging to 164,000 units, a significant jump from 84,496 in 2021. The company's ambition to reach 250,000 sales by 2026 hinges on expanding into new markets, particularly right-hand-drive markets like Australia and Japan. Griffin believes this expansion will drive down costs, benefiting both the company and its customers. While KGM is registered as a small-volume manufacturer in the UK, with a sales limit of 2,499 cars and 2,499 commercial vehicles per year, it is still subject to CO2 emission targets. Despite this, the company aims to carefully manage growth and maintain its small-volume status for the foreseeable future due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding zero-emission vehicle regulations. Griffin emphasized their commitment to profitability, stating, 'We've made a conscious decision not to go there, because our dealers need to make money, and if we start discounting stuff to the nth degree, they won’t.'KGM has been actively strengthening its dealer network, replacing approximately half of its existing dealers with new ones over the past two years to align with their brand strategy and ensure effective sales. The company plans to expand its network to 80 dealers, prioritizing growth in south-east England, North Wales, and around Glasgow. The rebranding from Ssangyong to KGM has been met with understanding by customers, who recognize the company's continued heritage while appreciating the fresh investment and direction. Griffin highlighted, 'We’re not trying to hide that we were Ssangyong – we’ve still got the same dragon-wing logo and models – but we’re proud to be KGM. That’s actually helped us with customers, because they know we’re not a new brand but they realise we’re getting fresh investment.





