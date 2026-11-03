KFC UK and Marvel Studios Partner for Doctor Doom Burger Campaign

KFC UK&I launches a limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu and merchandise in collaboration with Marvel Studios to promote the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film release.

KFC UK&I has officially announced a strategic marketing partnership with Marvel Studios centered on the character Doctor Doom. The fast-food chain released a one-minute promotional video that establishes the commercial tie-in between the restaurant brand and the cinematic universe.

Apocalyptic Setting Highlights Brand Partnership

The promotional clip depicts an apocalyptic cityscape where all competing fast-food establishments have been completely destroyed by battle. A KFC location remains standing and untouched amidst the devastation, serving as the sole survivor of the conflict. A voiceover explicitly states that KFC reached an agreement with Doctor Doom to secure this exclusive position.

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The narrative suggests that the deal was finalized because the food offered was worthy of the villain's name. This visual storytelling technique positions the brand as the only remaining option for sustenance in a post-apocalyptic world controlled by the Marvel antagonist.

Limited Edition Menu and Merchandise Details

The collaboration introduces a new Doctor Doom-inspired burger available for a limited time at participating locations. Customers can also purchase limited-edition packaging designed with a dark, iron-riveted aesthetic that mimics the iconic mask worn by the character.

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Additionally, the campaign features exclusive Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection figurines for collectors. In-store activations are scheduled to support the launch and drive consumer engagement across the United Kingdom and Ireland markets.

Campaign Duration and Release Timeline

This marketing initiative is scheduled to run continuously until January 31, 2027. The extended duration ensures sustained visibility for both the food product and the associated film promotion over a significant period.

The strategy deliberately avoids centering the core Marvel heroes in favor of the main antagonist. This approach aligns with the anticipated narrative chaos surrounding the upcoming film release.

Connection to Upcoming Cinematic Release

The promotional efforts support the movie Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen.

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The storyline involves a multiversal collision featuring the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers fighting each other before uniting against Doctor Doom. The campaign leverages the expectation that Doom will likely win the final battle within the movie plot.