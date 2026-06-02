Keznamdi Announces US Tour After Grammy Win

Grammy-winning reggae artist Keznamdi has announced the dates for his Blxxd & Fyah Live tour following his first Grammy win. The tour includes five US dates starting in San Francisco and ending in New York. He also reflects on his recent performances and upcoming album.

Grammy -winning reggae artist Keznamdi has officially announced the full slate of US dates for his upcoming tour, billed Blxxd & Fyah Live. The five-date trek will kick off at San Francisco's Café du Nord on October 4, 2026, playing several shows across California and Pennsylvania before concluding with a Brooklyn Bowl show on October 14 in New York.

The announcement comes just months after Keznamdi accepted the Best Reggae Album award for Blxxd & Fyah at the 68th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. The Kingston-born star expressed his excitement about the tour, promising a bigger production that will raise the bar in reggae and dancehall.

In a post-show interview, he emphasized that reggae music cannot exist without the live aspect because it speaks about life, and that direct human connection, especially with AI, is something that cannot be replicated. Keznamdi celebrated his inaugural Grammy win with a pair of US shows prior to the tour announcement. He played the Hotel Café in Los Angeles on May 13, followed by a stop at New York City's S.O. B.'s on May 20.

Those two towering performances came just a month after storied hip-hop trio The LOX remixed Bun Di Ganja, a standout cut from his album, underscoring the impressive momentum he has maintained since his show-stealing acceptance speech at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. Before his tour kickoff, Keznamdi will also headline a free concert at Eisenhower Park in New York's Long Island on July 17. Reflecting on his S.O.

B.'s show, he noted that from the first song, people were in tune and locked in, singing the songs word for word. He described it as every artist's dream: being able to share music you wrote by yourself and have people relate to it. He admitted his voice was still a little fatigued from the New York show, which had such a strong Caribbean community present. He added that the S.O.

B.'s show was also the first time the industry came out to see him; they knew about him, but he did not think they understood that he actually had a fan base. He believes the word of mouth will be crazy after this show. According to Keznamdi, Live Nation wanted to handle his first post-Grammy win shows, but he really wanted to do something special with S.O. B.'s.

As an independent artist, he found that freedom of choice meant everything, and it also makes his upcoming Brooklyn Bowl show that much more special. Mounted in partnership with Live Nation, that concert will mark the reggae sensation's largest New York headlining show to date. Beyond music, Keznamdi has been involved in activism. His documentary short Beach Inna Bondage: The Fight for Jamaica's Coastline, crafted in collaboration with Jamaican activist group JaBBEM, premiered at Kingston's Café Rosa on May 2.

The film traces the debilitating effects of beach privatization on Jamaica's coastline and the grassroots resistance efforts local communities are waging against large-scale tourism developments. Though he is setting up some stateside screenings for the short, Keznamdi is already hard at work on his next album. He teases that since the win, a lot of big features have reached out, including major international and US acts, as well as some from across the Caribbean diaspora.

He has been doing a lot of features that should be coming out on other people's albums within the next couple of weeks. He is about 50% done with the new album, having done a live session recording before leaving Los Angeles. He feels it is finally sounding like an album now and hopes to keep the momentum going and drop another album this year.

The US dates for Keznamdi's Blxxd & Fyah Live tour are as follows: October 4 in San Francisco, CA at Café du Nord; October 7 in Los Angeles, CA at The Echo; October 10 in San Diego, CA at Music Box; October 14 in Philadelphia, PA at MilkBoy; and October 16 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Bowl





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