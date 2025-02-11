KeyBanc Bullish on Steel Dynamics Amidst Trump Tariffs

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgrades Steel Dynamics shares to overweight, citing the potential for earnings growth driven by Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

President Donald Trump's recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs could significantly benefit the shares of Steel Dynamics , according to KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs . Gibbs upgraded the steel producer's stock rating to overweight from sector weight, setting a price target of $155, which represents a 17% upside from Monday's closing price. This positive outlook comes after Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

Shares of Steel Dynamics surged nearly 5% on Monday, anticipating the signing of the executive order. Gibbs believes the stock is currently trading at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers and that Steel Dynamics is at a crucial inflection point.Gibbs highlighted the improvement in Steel Dynamics' Sinton operations, which had been experiencing losses of nearly $200 million in 2024. He attributed this turnaround to several factors, including improving upstream yields, lower major maintenance costs, higher production, and a better product mix. Furthermore, Gibbs emphasized Steel Dynamics' unique position to capitalize on the declining import activity, particularly in the galvanized sheet market. He anticipates these catalysts will drive positive earnings revisions for the company. The analyst also expects future steel tariffs from the Trump administration to support short-term spot sheet pricing, further bolstering Steel Dynamics' stock performance.Despite the positive outlook, analyst opinions on Steel Dynamics remain somewhat divided. LSEG data reveals that only five analysts covering the stock rate it a buy or strong buy, while eight have a hold rating. Nevertheless, Steel Dynamics shares have already climbed 16% this year and gained 6% over the past 12 months. They also added 2% in the premarket following Gibbs' upgrade, indicating continued investor confidence in the company's prospects





