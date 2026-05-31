Key Vetting File on Peter Mandelson Withheld Amid Prosecution Concerns

The Cabinet Office has withheld a summary document on Peter Mandelson's security vetting after Scotland Yard warned its release could harm future prosecutions. The decision triggers accusations of a cover-up as a separate committee criticizes overly broad redactions.

Ministers are facing accusations of concealing crucial information regarding Peter Mandelson as it has been revealed that a key file on his security vetting will not be published.

The Cabinet Office has decided against releasing a summary document on the peer's vetting ahead of his appointment as Britain's ambassador to the United States, following advice from Scotland Yard that disclosure could jeopardize any future prosecution. The nine-page document, prepared by the UK Security Vetting (UKSV) agency, was scheduled to be part of the second batch of Mandelson files expected to be released as early as this week.

Last month, it emerged that the vetting agency, which operates under the Cabinet Office, had recommended that Mandelson's security clearance be denied, reportedly due to concerns about his associations, including those in China. Alex Burghart, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, criticized the government, stating, 'The stench of scandal will continue to hang around Keir Starmer's Government until he is honest about who knew and when.

The Cabinet Office briefed that the UKSV summary document would be published - it should honour that commitment.

' The controversy deepens as senior ministers were accused last week of attempting to suppress their communications with Mandelson, with officials having to request the messages multiple times before they were submitted by Cabinet members. The Intelligence and Security Committee, responsible for reviewing government redactions on national security grounds before document release, has also raised concerns, stating that redactions on non-security grounds are being applied far too broadly.

Should Mandelson have failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest during the vetting process, such omissions could constitute misconduct in public office. A government spokesman maintained, 'We are committed to complying with the Humble Address in full. The second tranche of documents will be among the largest publications ever laid in Parliament,' underscoring the scale of the disclosure while the specific summary remains withheld





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