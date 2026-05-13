Key Upgrades at the Newly Opened Women-Only Beach in Dubai

Discover the innovative features and safety measures implemented at Al Mamzar Beach, a women-only beach in Dubai, including comprehensive no-photography rules, exclusive amenities, and innovative infrastructure for a unique seaside experience.

A newly opened women-only beach in Dubai, named Al Mamzar Beach , caters to female residents and tourists seeking a private seaside retreat in a completely camera-free environment.

The beach was opened under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with a broader AED 500 million (£100m) Al Mamzar Beaches Initiative. Al Mamzar Beach, which spans 2.75 million square feet, provides a key component of the UAE coastline transformation, aiming to attract over seven million visitors annually. The beach offers exclusive amenities, including 24-hour night swimming, a floating walkway, and fitness and sports amenities.

Visitors can enjoy the beach under strict no-photography rules, ensuring safety and privacy. The new all-female zone is separated by robust fencing and gated access points from other parts of Al Mamzar, staffed by women personnel. The beach is located in the Al Mamzar area, which has a multi-million-square-foot swimming area, accessible under 24-hour night swimming. There are also floating walkways, padel courts, dedicated outdoor gym spaces, rental areas for water sports, and a range of restaurants and beachfront establishments.

At the same time, Dubai is also planning to build the world's first street made of real gold, as part of its new Dubai Gold District in Deira





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Al Mamzar Beach Women-Only Beach Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Al Mamzar Beaches Initiative Dubai Gold District Street Made Of Real Gold

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