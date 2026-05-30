Key Takeaways: Reds Overwhelmed by Braves in 8-3 Loss on Friday Night

The Reds dropped the first game of their three game series on Friday night.

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images The Atlanta Braves showed why they have the best record in Major League Baseball on Friday night, cruising to an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds fell behind 4-0, battled to make it 4-3, but the Braves scored four runs in the sixth inning to put the game away. Atlanta improved to a Major League-best 39-19. The Reds fell to 29-27 on the season.

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images It was a 4-3 game entering the sixth inning. The Reds were within striking distance, and the game was still very much hanging in the balance.

That's when Terry Francona brought in Yunior Marte in relief of Paddack. It was a move that backfired, badly. Making his Major League debut, Marte incurred major trouble throughout his 1/3 of an inning. Marte allowed four earned runs and three hits all in just that 1/3 of an inning.

The Braves doubled their run total from 4-3 to 8-3. The Reds' bullpen is already depleted. Emilio Págan is out. Graham Ashcraft is on the 60-day IL.

Guys are going to have to step up. Was Francona wrong to bring in Marte in the sixth? Perhaps. But Marte was called up for a reason.

This Reds' bullpen needs help. They need bodies. Marte may have to find a way to find his footing at the Major League level. He may be needed.

Francona knows that. So, maybe he is justified for entrusting Marte to pitch the sixth inning and get some high-leverage outs. May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chris Paddack pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images It's been a few weeks now since the Reds acquired Paddack due to the rush of injuries to their starting rotation and bullpen.

Paddack has had some decent outings, but they haven't been game-changing, tone-setting, or series-changing. Friday night against the Braves, Paddack allowed four earned runs in five innings. Again, not horrible. Decent, arguably.

But for a team that has a slim margin for error with their injuries and deficiencies, it wasn't good enough. In addition to the four earned runs, Paddack allowed seven hits and three walks. He did not strike out a single batter.

When you're a pitcher who doesn't strike out a lot of batters, or any at all, you rely on getting hitters out by giving them bad pitches to hit and pitches they can't square up with the barrel of the bat. Strike-throwing is still essential. Paddack threw 52 of his 86 pitches for strikes Friday night.

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday celebrates in the dugout afters coring a run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Bleday and Lowe were both acquired in the offseason. They weren't viewed as big acquisitions at the respective times of them coming to Cincinnati. If only we knew then what we know now.

Both of them homered on Friday night. Bleday now has eight home runs, and Lowe has nine. That's 17 combined home runs from two players who fans, I'm guessing, overlooked when analyzing the roster leading into the season. Heck, both of these guys are batting in the middle of the order going into June!

Bleday has seven home runs and 21 RBIs in the month of May alone. Lowe has nine home runs since April 24th. I'm really starting to wodner where this team would be without these two guys, who weren't even on the team last year. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.

| Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Saturday night's game is a nationally televised game on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and A.J. Pierzynski will be on the call with a 7:15 E.T. first pitch. Brady Singer will get the start for the Reds against Braves left-hander Martín Pérez .

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAlex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team.

Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.





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