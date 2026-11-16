Key Takeaways From Luxury’s Q3 Earnings

Will China get better from here? Will softness in the US continue? Will the European protests impact sales? Analysts unpack luxury’s quarterly results and weigh in on what’s ahead.

China’s macro environment has been a major drag on luxury’s third-quarter earnings, causing most companies to fall short of market expectations. , but conditions in China turned out worse than anticipated.

The sector’s average organic sales growth ended at 4% in Q3 2026, versus 7.8% in Q2 . , including a 6% decrease at its largest brand, Gucci. Kering and LVMH stock are each down 37% year to date, while the Hermès share price has fallen 36%.

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“Everyone is staying on the sidelines,” Goldman Sachs luxury analyst Erwan Rambourg says, referring to investors’ cautious stance. While he believes that Q3 marks the trough in the luxury downturn, he thinks that investors prefer to wait for tangible signs of an improvement rather than catch a falling knife.versus 24% in Q2.

Sales at LVMH’s watches and jewelry division and Kering’s jewelry arm, the latter of which includes Boucheron and Pomellato, were up 6% and 11%, respectively . Sales at other Hermès sectors, including jewelry and home, were down 1% .

“Richemont’s jewelry maisons growing 14% in the fiscal second quarter is a slowdown, but it’s still tremendously better than pretty much anyone else in the sector,” Rambourg flags. “That gives a first-half average of just below 20% top-line growth for jewelry, which is the core profit driver of the company. For the first time in a while, margins have increased. ”China’s slowdown deepened after three years of deceleration.

Growth at LVMH decreased 5% in Asia, while Kering fell 8% and Hermès came in flat.

“It should be noted that the macroeconomic environment remains unfavorable,” Hermès’s VP of finance Eric du Halgouët told analysts While the broader picture in China remained largely unchanged, with continued weakness in the real estate market, two additional factors weighed on bottom lines: the decline in equity market performance, and China’s new taxation of foreign assets. The law on taxation, which was announced in late July and applies to offshore trusts, a widely used vehicle among high-net-worth Chinese individuals, had a significant impact on the sentiment of affluent consumers; the rules have retroactive effect from 2023, and the deadline to declare and pay was just 90 days.

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“The two growth engines of the industry for the past 20 years are the middle-income consumer and the Chinese consumer,” says Morgan Stanley managing director Édouard Aubin. These two engines are now barely running. Using LVMH as a proxy, the Chinese cohort was flattish in Q2 and down approximately 15% in Q3. Richemont also highlighted the challenges in the mainland China market, despite seeing a positive trend in Greater China.

“ If anybody thinks we’re less affected by China, on the contrary,” chairman Johann Rupert told reporters during a media call on Friday.in North Asia in Q3. “North Asia was back to high-single-digit growth for the first time since the first half of 2022. This marks a step change in L’Oréal’s growth algorithm in our view,” HSBC analysts, including Olivier Nicolaï, wrote in a note. And is there a brighter outlook ahead for luxury brands in China?

“There aren’t many hopes for things to improve in the short term,” Rambourg says. “I think China being very tough is probably going to be the case for the next two or three quarters. Visibility is quite poor. And if you leave aside bases of comparison, there’s no key underlying reason for China to do better.

”“Q3 was a continuation of the K-shaped economy we’ve seen in recent quarters — where the top end grows, but the lower end lags as the middle-income consumer has been priced out. The brands at the top of the pyramid are doing well; the rest are not,” Aubin says.

Zegna brand , Brunello Cucinelli , Loro Piana and Chanel are in the former category. , Cabanis noted that Louis Vuitton sales came in just behind the group’s fashion division at -5%, while Dior was flat. Rambourg remains bullish on Dior.

“One, Dior is more exposed to China than some other brands, so that’s painful. Two, they have a men’s business, which is not doing as well as women’s. Three, I think it takes a bit more time for Jonathan Anderson’s products to gain weight within the brand, but it’s certainly coming,” he explains.

Louis Vuitton felt the repercussions of both its legal dispute with Chinese tea brand Molly Tea and an issue with a shipping partner — the latter weighed on quarterly growth by a little over one percentage point. Add to that a tough year-on-year comparison basis: Louis Vuitton opened a boat-shaped mega-store in Shanghai in June 2025, dubbed The Louis, which generated a surge in foot traffic.

The brand is undergoing a change in strategy, according to Rambourg: “They’re in the process of moving under the influence of deputy CEO Damien Bertrand, from what Louis Vuitton was 15 months ago, which was colorful, cheerful, fashion-driven, to something more institutional, more focused on the origin of the brand, which is the art of travel. ”Kering’s recent creative changes were on the agenda of the group’s earnings call.

Shortly before its Q3 earnings, Kering announced the departures of.

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“While Hermès’s leather goods category re-accelerated to nearly 11%, some investors questioned whether the weakness in other categories, such as ready-to-wear and accessories, could foreshadow a similar slowdown in leather goods,” Barclays director Carole Madjo says. Risk of saturation in China and the increasingly structured secondhand market could potentially weigh on demand over time.

” After years of Miu Miu outperforming Prada, the trend reversed in Q2, with Prada surpassing Miu Miu , and continued into Q3,Rambourg also stressed the important polarization across brands: “In the soft luxury space, we consider Chanel is now the biggest brand — bigger than Louis Vuitton — and growing very quickly. And so that’s taking a bit of the air from the others, notably adjacent brands like Hermès.

In hard luxury, Cartier is continuing to do very well and is also taking a bit of air away from their competitors. So in both soft and hard luxury, you have one dominant brand which counterintuitively is growing very quickly. ”The US might remain a luxury growth driver, but things began to decelerate this quarter, partly because of a tougher comparison basis.

Hermès was up 8.8% in the Americas in Q3 , and Kering’s North American retail revenue rose 1% .

“Investors are questioning whether this signals the beginning of a normalization in the US, and whether it will be confirmed in Q4 and beyond,” Barclays’ Madjo says. Goldman Sachs’s Rambourg dismissed concerns: “I do believe that the little softness in Q3 is temporary. I foresee a re-acceleration in Q4 linked to the easier comparison basis and the reality that holiday campaigns, new products and more thoughtful pricing should motivate people to buy.

Not to mention that you had a lot of wealth creation from equity markets. Luxury demand has been a bit lagging, but I think it’s bound to pick up. ”— which saw the Democrats take control of Congress for the remainder of Trump’s presidency — impacted the third quarter. Some customers possibly adopted a wait-and-see approach to spending ahead of the results, which could now be released and influence Q4.

“Midterm elections typically have less impact than presidential elections,” Madjo notes. Asked what impact the outcome might have on Richemont’s business, CFO Burkhart Grund said: “We’re just a few days after the midterm elections and we haven’t really picked up anything meaningful. ”Europe was up 4% for LVMH, down 5% for Kering’s fashion and leather goods division , and up 7.2% for Hermès.

“It is Europeans who are spending in Europe,” said Hermès’s Eric du Halgouët. Hermès’s sales in France decreased in Q3 to 3.6% from 6.2% in Q2, asItaly, Spain, Belgium and Portugal. France and Italy are significant European markets. France accounted for 8% of LVMH’s total revenue in the first nine months of 2026 and 9.6% of Hermès’s nine-month revenues.

“The comments on the impact of the protests in Europe were quite vague. It’s too hard to say and hard to quantify,” Madjo says. LVMH’s earnings call took place before the so-called Act I, the day of major urban unrest on October 17. On October 22, Hermès’s du Halgouët said it was too early “It’s not just a China problem. Now, you have a French-Italian problem on top of that,” Aubin notes, referring to the possible effects on Q4. Despite the lack of visibility in China and Europe, Goldman Sachs’s Rambourg anticipates a progression in Q4 and next year.

“Because we see the US re-accelerating, and importantly, we see self-help measures — product launches and better pricing — motivating consumers to come back,” he says.