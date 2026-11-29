What the Crimson Tide head coach had to say from the podium after his team got upset, plus the full press conference video.

Nov 28, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer yells to his team during the game with Auburn at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent about seven minutes at the podium after his team got upset by Auburn in the Iron Bowl, putting the Crimson Tide's season in jeapordy. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak to Alabama with a 30-23 win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crimson Tide falls to 9-3 on the season, and its postseason fate is completely out of its hands at this point.