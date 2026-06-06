Key Moments in Ole Miss' Win Against Auburn in the Auburn Super Regional

The Rebels took care of business in a nail-biting victory over Auburn and have now won four straight games in the postseason tournament. Ole Miss defeated Aubur

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesHunter Elliott got the start for Ole Miss and delivered a solid performance, pitching 4.1 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out two batters.

He also issued four walks, but it was still a strong outing against a dangerous Auburn Tigers lineup. The bats finally got going for the Rebels, who recorded 10 hits and consistently forced tough at bats against Auburn's pitching staff. Despite striking out 14 times, Ole Miss did enough offensively to earn the win.

Ole Miss Rebels' Walker Hooks pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala. , on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Ole Miss' bullpen has been a key factor in the Rebels' postseason success, helping the team remain undefeated throughout the tournament.

Hudson Calhoun entered the game following a solid outing from ace Hunter Elliott and delivered a strong performance out of the bullpen. Calhoun pitched 2.2 innings, allowing just one run while striking out three batters in Ole Miss' crucial Game 1 victory over Auburn. Walker Hooks also shined in this one, throwing two innings and allowing just one hit, a solo home run that was the only run he allowed throughout the game. He also struck out two batters.

The Rebels’ relievers look to continue their success as Ole Miss aims for a deep postseason run under head coach Mike Bianco. Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels catcher Austin Fawley reacts with shortstop Brayden Randle , after Randle scored during the seventh inning against the Murray State Racers.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Brayden Randle had a great game for Ole Miss, delivering for the Rebels out of the eight spot in the lineup. Randle delivered all night for the Rebels, going 2-for-3 in the game, as his second inning single got the Rebels on the board and put them up 1-0. Randle then singled again, bringing in another run in the fourth inning as the Rebels retook the lead, going up 2-1.

Collin Reuter was great in this game as well, going 1-for-4 but delivering a two run home run that gave the Rebels a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning. He drove in Brayden Randle and finished the game with two RBIs. If the bottom of the order can get on base regularly for Ole Miss, the Rebels will be in a great spot in the postseason, as most of their runs come from Judd Uttermark and Tristian Bisetta.

Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.





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