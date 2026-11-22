Lions run defense will be tested against Tampa Bay RB Bucky Irving.

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field.

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Tampa Bay's ground game, spearheaded by No. 1 back Bucky Irving, has amassed the most yards through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 campaign. Irving, himself, has compiled 825 yards on 167 carries – 4.9 yards per carry – to go along with seven touchdowns.is also coming off a 97-yard, two-touchdown effort in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Also read How to Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's no question that Irving, who's presently on pace for a career-best campaign, will be a challenge to stop for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ No. 2 back, Kenny Gainwell, is also a capable runner. And thus far this season, he's produced 305 yards on 63 carries, good for an average of 4.8 yards per rush attempt.

I would not be surprised one bit to see Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson dial up the run game early and often, especially with QB Baker Mayfield being banged up . As for the Lions’ defense, it's allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards and the seventh-fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL through nine games.

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It's a credit not only to Sheppard's ability to scheme against the run, but also to defensive lineman Alim McNeill's ability to anchor the line. The defensive tackle has been the definition of a run-stuffing presence for Detroit's defense this season. In fact, he's earned a run-defense grade of 69.7 fromPlus, he's been extremely proficient as a pass-rusher, with seven sacks and 37 total pressures .

And for his efforts, he's earned a PFF pass-rush grade of 76.3, the 13th-best mark among players at his position.

"They know exactly what they want to do and the identity that they're trying to create," the sixth-year defensive tackle told reporters earlier this week. "And if we want to stop the run and prove who we really are, this is the team to do it against. ”, the Buccaneers have been averaging 163.9 rushing yards per game. I believe they'll leave Ford Field on Sunday with 113 yards on the ground and a single rushing TD.

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years. Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics. Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL. Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019.