Key group that helped Trump win in 2024 drove Dem’s historic blue wave

“I think many Latino men are realizing that Trump’s strongman image doesn’t translate into economic security or protection for their communities.”

Two years after playing a major role in helping President Trump secure his 2024 win, Latino men have dramatically swung the other way. Two years after playing a major role in helping President Trump secure his 2024 win, Latino men have dramatically swung the other wayIn 2024, NBC’s exit poll showed Latino men swinging right, favoring Republicans by 54% and Democrats by 44%.

Political commentator Samantha Karlin told The Post that Trump appealed to Latino men in 2024 with promises of “prosperity, strength, and security” — but said many are finding that those promises “haven’t translated into a better quality of life. ”“There’s a profound difference between supporting border security and watching people who look like you, your family, and your neighbors being targeted by aggressive immigration enforcement,’ she said.

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Karlin added that living with the fear that you or someone you love could be detained, regardless of legal status, creates “tremendous insecurity. ”Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico who made history on Tueday night by becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988, beating state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“According to UnidosUS, 83% of Latino voters are struggling financially. The American Dream increasingly feels out of reach,” she continued.

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“I think many Latino men are realizing that Trump’s strongman image doesn’t translate into economic security or protection for their communities. ” On Tuesday night, Republicans lost Senate races in traditionally red states Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, with Democrats also securing the House.by becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988, beating state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The Democrats did a good job,” Trump told Fox News. “They fought hard. ”“People agree with what I’m doing on Iran, but they really probably weren’t willing to do the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline. I understand that.

I don’t agree with it,” he said. Two years after playing a major role in helping President Trump secure his 2024 win, Latino men have dramatically swung the other wayDemocratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico who made history on Tueday night by becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988, beating state Attorney General Ken Paxton.