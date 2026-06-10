Key Democratic Candidates Hesitant to Back Jeffries as Speaker Amid House Majority Bid

while Hakeem Jeffries aims to make history as the first Black Speaker, vulnerable Democratic candidates in swing districts are avoidIng public commitments, balancing local races with national party unity.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is aiming to become the first Black Speaker of the House, buoyed by party hopes of reclaiming the majority in November.

Though, several Democratic candidates in key battleground districts are remaining cautious about publicly pledging support for him, reflecting the delicate political balance they must strike. In Novel Jersey's 7th Congressional District, Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, who faces a tight race against Republican incumbent Tom Kean, avoided committing to voting for Jeffries even after securing her primary. Similarly, in Iowa's 1st district, Democratic nominee Christina Bohannan told Punchbowl News, "I don't know yet.

I haven't built that decision," when asked if she would support Jeffries. Both Bennett and Bohannan are running in districts rated as toss-ups by the Cook Political Account, seats currently held by Republicans. In Montana's 1st district, Democratic nominee Sam Forstag,contesting an open seat considered likely Republican, also demurred, stating, "I'm not committing to anyone one way or the other," and adding he would stand with whoever supports workIng people.

This reticence underscores the challenge Jeffries faces in unifying the partys diverse coalition while campaigning on a platform centered on healthcare and the economy-issues that poll strongly across demographics. Democratic strategist Jon Reinish praised Jeffries, noting his ability to appeal across the party with the right "fire in the belly" to effectively contrast with Republicans.

As Democrats seek to rebound from their 2024 losses, the divergence between national ambitions and local campaign strategies highlights the intricate path to retaking the Home





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Hakeem Jeffries Speaker Of The House Democratic Party Midterm Elections Battleground Districts

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