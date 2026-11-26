Learn when the Key Cloner unlocks in Leonida during Chapter 3, how to clone keyless car keys, and why security trackers still matter after a theft.

Players exploring Leonida who want to steal keyless vehicles need the Key Cloner, a specialized tool that works where ordinary hotwiring fails. The Key Cloner is essential for taking some of the most desirable cars in the game's world. It becomes available during Chapter 3 through the mission given by Randy, and unlocking it is straightforward once players reach that point in the story.

When Randy Introduces the Key Cloner

Randy introduces the Key Cloner during Chapter 3, before Randy's own job becomes available. During that mission, Randy asks the player to steal a Granforma Zorrusso from the parking garage at Hathaway Apartments in Ocean Beach. Once the player reaches that location, Randy makes contact and introduces the tool. After this point, the Key Cloner becomes available for both Jason and Lucia, so either character can steal keyless vehicles while exploring the city.

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How the Key Cloner Starts a Keyless Car

Once installed, the Key Cloner lets the player start vehicles that cannot be driven away through ordinary hotwiring. The process begins by finding a keyless car and approaching the driver's side door. The player then selects the prompt to begin cloning the key. Next, the player moves the right analog stick until the indicator reaches the correct position.

The player must hold the indicator in place until the progress bar fills completely. Once the cloning process finishes, the player can enter the vehicle and drive away. The steps are short, but they require steady control of the analog stick, because releasing the position before the bar fills means the process does not complete.

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Scanning Vehicles and Avoiding Advanced Trackers

Scanning vehicles with a dedicated app before attempting a theft can improve the chances of success. The app helps the player identify whether a car requires the Key Cloner. It also reveals important information about the vehicle's security tracker, which gives the player a clearer picture before acting.

Players should be especially careful with Advanced Trackers. These trackers can alert the police when the player slows down or stops, which means a successful key clone does not guarantee a clean getaway. Cloning a key gets the player behind the wheel, but it does not make the vehicle's security systems disappear.

With the Key Cloner installed, some of Leonida's most desirable rides come within reach. Stealing an expensive car is one challenge, and escaping with it is another. Players who plan for trackers and police attention before they drive away are better positioned to keep the vehicle once they have it.