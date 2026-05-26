Key aspects of the Iran deal negotiations, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, eliminating Iran's nuclear weapon capacity, and relieving global economic burden

The Trump administration is heavily focused on two main aspects of the deal as negotiations regarding Iran war end continue: lifting the economic blockade by reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz and reducing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

The Trump administration is heavily focused on two main aspects of the deal as negotiations regarding Iran war end continue: lifting the economic blockade by reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz and reducing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

The U.S. hopes to lift the United States' blockade on the Persian Gulf waterway to alleviate the global energy economy strain caused by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' closure of the waterway during the war. The closure led to skyrocketing oil and gas prices. The administration is interested in the treaty part of the deal, especially regarding Iran's commitment to give up its highly enriched uranium and the details of how this process will be carried out.

Additionally, the lifting of the Iran-related sanctions and the end of airstrikes would also be crucial to the deal negotiations





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