Kevyn Major Howard, 'Full Metal Jacket' Actor, Dies at 69

Kevyn Major Howard , best known for his portrayal of Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick 's iconic war film Full Metal Jacket , has passed away at the age of 69. Howard's family confirmed his death to TMZ on Saturday, February 15th, following a hospital stay due to a respiratory illness that had plagued him for several weeks.

Born on January 27th, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, Howard's filmography also includes notable roles in films like Sudden Impact alongside Clint Eastwood and Death Wish II with Charles Bronson. However, it was his performance in Full Metal Jacket that cemented his legacy in cinematic history.In a 2007 interview with Monsters and Critics, Howard reflected on the profound impact the role had on his understanding of war and patriotism. He stated, 'Although I haven't been in a war, I have a much clearer understanding of patriotism, and the pride and courage it takes to serve your country.' He further elaborated on the film's enduring connection with veterans, saying, 'Many of the Marines that I have met have seen 'Full Metal Jacket' and I believe that although I have never been to war, my work on this film continues to serve as a bridge that allows them to come face to face with the personal sacrifices they have made. It also allows me to stand in silence beside them and bear witness to their own personal tribute to their fallen comrades.'Full Metal Jacket, based on Gustav Hasford's 1979 novel The Short-Timers, follows a group of Marines through their rigorous bootcamp training in South Carolina before their deployment to the Vietnam War. Howard's character, Rafterman, served as the platoon's photographer, a role he approached with introspection and authenticity. He revealed in the same interview how he meticulously constructed the character, stating, 'Through conversations with Mathew Modine I realized that Stanley selected his cast through a 'type casting of sort.' He knew how he felt he wanted his characters actualized and I believe that I recognized Stanley's need for why I was chosen to play Rafterman. In my world I don't seem to naturally fit in with the norm. Rafterman had that quality being examined constantly as the new guy.' Howard is survived by his wife, Tiffanie, stepdaughter, Kayla, sister, Kim, and brother, Kelsey





