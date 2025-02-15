Kevyn Howard, 'Full Metal Jacket' Star, Passes Away at 67

Kevyn Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket,' has died at the age of 67. He passed away in a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by loved ones after battling respiratory issues.

Kevyn Howard , best known for his portrayal as Rafterman in the iconic war film ' Full Metal Jacket ,' has passed away. His family confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that Kevyn died on Friday in a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by loved ones. While the official cause of death is yet to be determined, Kevyn had been hospitalized for several weeks battling respiratory issues.

Born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, Kevyn held dual citizenship and moved to Los Angeles after college to pursue his acting career. Throughout his career, he accumulated numerous film and television credits, sharing the screen with some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Notably, he maintained a close friendship with Matthew Modine, his co-star from 'Full Metal Jacket,' even after filming wrapped. The pair reportedly spoke on the phone shortly before Kevyn's passing, with Modine being informed of the news.In 'Full Metal Jacket,' Howard's character, Rafterman, played a Vietnam War correspondent alongside Modine's character, Pvt. Joker. During the film's climax, Rafterman takes down a sniper before Joker delivers the final blow. Howard's performance in the acclaimed war film cemented his place in cinematic history. In 2011, we had the opportunity to interview Howard, where he reflected on his experience working on 'Full Metal Jacket.' You can watch the clip to hear his insights





