Kevin Warsh Sworn In as New Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Discusses the appointment of Kevin Warsh as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, addressing the legacy media's criticism of its celebration at the White House.

Breitbart Business Digest weekly wrap, written from a small bunker, discusses events related to the Federal Reserve chairman and inflation. Kevin Warsh was finally appointed as the chairman.

Wall Street was on the lookout for AI inflation and concerns about serial supply shocks unanchoring inflation expectations. Stephen Miran mentioned Jerome Powell's refusal to step down. The article also mentions the ceremony to be the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House. The legacy media criticized the event as a threat to Fed independence





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Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh Inflation AI Inflation Wall Street Jerome Powell East Room Of The White House Response Of The Legacy Media Independent From The White House

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