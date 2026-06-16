Kevin Warsh Sworn In as Federal Reserve Chairman Amid Economic Uncertainty

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as Federal Reserve Chairman in a White House ceremony, with President Trump in attendance. His subsequent news conference is highly anticipated by bond markets seeking clues on monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh officially assumed his role in a swearing-in ceremony held in the East Room of the White House on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump participated in the event, shaking hands with Warsh during the oath. Following the ceremony, Warsh held a news conference where he addressed various economic matters. Bond markets, known for their sensitivity to the Federal Reserve chair's statements, are expected to scrutinize his remarks closely for any indications of future monetary policy direction. The ceremony was captured by AP photographer Alex Brandon, with multiple images documenting the occasion, including shots of Warsh speaking and interacting with the President.

The transition comes at a time of significant economic developments, including global stock market leaps and oil price drops following a tentative US-Iran deal, though these were not directly addressed in the initial swearing-in coverage





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