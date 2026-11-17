Kevin Stewart receives a six-year prison sentence for holding two female students captive in Sunderland, threatening them with rape and death while armed.

Two female university students were held hostage for two hours by Kevin Stewart, a 26-year-old man who posed as a prospective tenant in Sunderland. Stewart was invited into the property to view a spare room but instead armed himself with an air gun, a knife, and condoms. He proceeded to threaten the victims with rape and murder, creating a terrifying ordeal that required police intervention.

The Arrest and False Imprisonment

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Stewart tricked his way into the house with the explicit intent of forcing sexual activity. Once inside, he produced the weapons and ordered the women into a bedroom. He confiscated their mobile phones to prevent them from raising the alarm. Over the next two hours, he repeatedly threatened to shoot them and carry out sexual violence if they screamed or attempted to escape.

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Victims' Terrifying Ordeal

The victims believed the imitation firearm was real, which intensified their fear for their lives. One student stated in an impact statement that she genuinely thought this would be her last day on earth. She recalled Stewart saying over and over that he would rape them and then kill them. The trauma has left lasting psychological damage, with one victim describing a terror she will likely never forget.

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Court Sentencing Details

Recorder David Gordon handed down a six-year jail sentence to Stewart on Monday. The judge emphasized that the prolonged nature of the incident caused lasting fear and severe distress. Stewart admitted to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, two charges of false imprisonment, and possessing an imitation firearm with intent. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Defense Claims and Mental Health

Liam O'Brien, representing Stewart, argued that the defendant has autism, ADHD, and a learning disability. O'Brien stated that Stewart never intended to use violence and acted out of character compared to his past behavior. The defense expressed deep remorse, claiming Stewart denies any intention to carry out the stated threats. However, the court found the actions to be serious and calculated.