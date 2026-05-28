Kevin Stefanski believes Tua Tagovailoa has key ‘God-given ability’ despite rough 2025

Tua Tagovailoa has a fan in new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski, during Atlanta’s OTAs on Wednesday, praised the passing accuracy that Tagovailoa brings to Atlanta, describing it as an “innate, God-given ability” for the quarterback.

“I think it’s the most important trait at the position,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “Some guys get better at it with tweaks to how they throw the ball, tweaks to their lower body, those types of things. … All of our quarterbacks have this: to be able to let the ball go, and it’s going to where you want it to go. Not to say that you’re not going to miss throws in this profession.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs through drills during OTA’s at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Ga.

“You’re going to miss throws, but all of our guys possess that innate quality of letting it go and knowing where they want it to go. ”“I think Tua, just in his career, as you’ve seen, just has that innate, God-given ability,” the Falcons coach said. The fifth overall pick in 2020 has had an up-and-down journey in the NFL, mixed with plenty of promise but plagued by injuries and inconsistency.

HC Kevin Stefanski says accuracy is the most important trait for a QB and called Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy an “innate, God-given ability. ”The QB struggled in 2025 when he threw for only 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in his final year in South Florida.

On the other hand, Tagovailoa owns a 68.6 percent completion percentage since 2021, which puts him behind only Joe Burrow among all QBs who have played at least 60 games. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during OTA’s at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Ga.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Atlanta Falcons Kevin Stefanski Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Durant Makes More History With Latest All-NBA SelectionKevin Durant added yet another historic accomplishment to his legendary career this past weekend. While his first season in a Houston Rockets uniform didn't end

Read more »

Naomi Osaka Serves Couture Fashion in Her 2026 French Open Tennis KitThe four-time grand slam champion wore a design by Kevin Germanier.

Read more »

Red Wings to host Pro Wrestling Night with Hall-of-Famer Kevin NashThe Red Wings are combining baseball and the squared circle for Pro Wrestling Night Thursday, May 28th at ESL Ballpark.Fans are encouraged to wear their favor

Read more »

Kevin Stefanski raves about Tua Tagovailoa’s ‘God-given ability’ during OTAsKevin Stefanski’s early praise of Tua Tagovailoa at OTAs could be a telling sign in the Falcons’ quarterback competition.

Read more »