Kevin Spacey Stars in Conspiracy Thriller 'The Awakening' Set for 2026 Release

Kevin Spacey joins the cast of The Awakening, a new conspiracy thriller exploring pandemic-era secrets, premiering on digital platforms in November 2026 after festival debuts.

Kevin Spacey has officially joined the cast of The Awakening, a British conspiracy thriller that delves into the hidden machinations behind the global pandemic. The film is scheduled to arrive on digital and cable platforms in the United States on November 24, 2026. Its provocative promotional tagline, The Film They Don't Want You to See, sets a tone of secrecy and distrust for the upcoming release.

Festival Premieres and Global Release Dates

The Awakening premiered at the Matera Film Festival in Italy on November 10, establishing its presence in the international cinema circuit before its U.K. premiere at Pinewood Studios on November 13. A U.K. release is planned to follow the U.S. launch, with additional international dates still to be announced. This staggered rollout strategy aims to build momentum through critical festival buzz before reaching mainstream audiences across multiple territories.

Also read Kevin O'Leary says election results good news for data centers like his planned in Utah

Plot Centers on Secret Organization The Order

The narrative is set during the global pandemic and follows former Army officer Jason Reynolds, whose parents have mysteriously disappeared. Reynolds joins forces with Rebecca Reynolds to investigate their vanishing and uncover a conspiracy involving a secret organization known as The Order. As they discover how far the group's influence extends into positions of global power, the pair become targets of its enforcers and race to expose its activities. The story explores themes of manipulation and the erosion of public trust in institutions.

Advertisement

Director Matt Routledge and Supporting Cast Details

Rebecca is played by a cast that also includes Eddie Hall, Peter Stormare, Steven Berkoff, Matt Hookings, and Daniel O'Reilly. The film is directed by Matt Routledge from a screenplay written by Tinto, Matt Routledge, and Matt Hookings. Tinto developed and independently financed the project, which took five years to complete. In an official press release, the filmmaker stated, I wanted to make a film that entertains people but also makes them think. A story that challenges what we accept as truth, who we trust, and how easily the world around us can be manipulated.

Production Teams and Sequel Development Plans

Matt Hookings and Tim Kent serve as the producers of the movie, ensuring the project maintains its independent spirit while achieving professional production standards. As the movie prepares to arrive on home screens, a sequel, The Awakening 2, is already in development. This early commitment to expanding the franchise suggests strong confidence in the source material and the market potential for conspiracy-driven narratives.