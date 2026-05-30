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Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe Animated Saga Deserves a Proper Ending

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Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe Animated Saga Deserves a Proper Ending
Masters Of The UniverseKevin SmithAnimated Series
📆5/30/2026 11:53 AM
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As a new live-action film approaches, the acclaimed animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and its sequel Revolution remain unfinished, leaving fans eager for a conclusive third season.

Masters of the Universe is poised to return to theaters for the first time in nearly 40 years with a new live-action film, but another remarkable iteration of the franchise remains unresolved.

The animated revival, split into two parts-Masters of the Universe: Revelation and its sequel Masters of the Universe: Revolution-was created by Kevin Smith and animated by Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix's Castlevania. With a new adaptation on the horizon, now is the perfect time for Netflix to provide a proper conclusion to one of its best fantasy sagas.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation expands the franchise's lore in a post-modern way, blending elements from the original mini-comics, the 1980s Filmation series, the 2002 reboot, and recent DC/Dark Horse comics. It fleshes out characters like Skeletor (voiced by Mark Hamill) with a backstory, introduces Subternia-Eternia's underworld ruled by Scare-Glow (voiced by the late Tony Todd)-and Preternia, a heavenly realm for past champions.

The series also deconstructs relationships: Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) grapples with Adam's secret identity as He-Man, feeling betrayed, while Skeletor and Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey) explore their toxic codependency. The narrative explores Teela's destiny as the Sorceress's daughter and the sacrifices required. Masters of the Universe: Revolution, released in 2024, raises the stakes with Hordak (Keith David) invading Eternia and brainwashing Skeletor with a technovirus.

Despite positive reviews and a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than its predecessor, the series ends on a cliffhanger, revealing a crucial character and setting up a third chapter. Kevin Smith noted in a November 2024 interview that the lack of a follow-up stems from rights issues between media titans. Resolving these issues would benefit Netflix and Mattel, as leaving this series incomplete is akin to abandoning an epic book saga mid-story.

The potential for further exploration of Eternia's mythology and character arcs makes a third season highly anticipated by fans

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