Kevin Smith reveals plans for a Star Wars and Marvel sequel tied to The Empire Strikes Back's 50th anniversary, featuring Darth Vader and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Kevin Smith has confirmed that Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm have officially authorized the first-ever comic book crossover between their respective universes, a historic deal that was previously rejected for decades. The writer and filmmaker, who was tapped for the project by Nick Lowe, stated that the collaboration is specifically tied to the approaching 50th anniversary of Star Wars. This milestone event, titled Hope Assembles, will be released in January 2027 and brings together iconic characters from both franchises in a five-issue limited series.

Smith revealed that the path to this monumental partnership began when Nick Lowe approached him with a pitch for a Spider-Man story within the Earth-616 continuity. Although Smith initially pitched a rejected Spider-Man and Hulk concept, his persistence led to further discussions. Lowe subsequently inquired if Smith would be interested in exploring Jay and Silent Bob within the Marvel universe, which opened the door to a broader conversation with Lucasfilm representatives regarding a Star Wars collaboration.

Also read Spider-Man vs Hulk Review: Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh Craft a Comic Exorcism Adventure

The pivotal moment occurred in December 2025 while Smith was performing comedy gigs in Colorado. Lucasfilm executives explained that they had finally granted Marvel permission to cross over the universes, a request that had been consistently denied since Marvel first began publishing Star Wars comics in the original era. The approval was specifically tied to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, marking a significant shift in corporate strategy for both entertainment giants.

Smith successfully argued for a tighter narrative scope, limiting the initial crossover to Episode 4, Star Wars: A New Hope. He convinced executives that servicing the entire original trilogy was impossible for a limited series. This decision led to the creation of Hope Assembles, a five-issue limited series written by Smith and drawn by David Marquez. The comic features heroes and villains from both universes colliding after a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A New Hope to unfold on Earth-616.

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Looking ahead to 2030, Smith is already eyeing a second crossover centered on The Empire Strikes Back. He indicated that seeing concept art featuring Darth Vader wielding the Infinity Gauntlet solidified his vision for the sequel. Smith stated that once he saw that specific image, he realized it would play an integral part in the 50th anniversary Empire Strikes Back recrossover. This visual inspiration has helped shape the narrative direction for the potential follow-up project.

Smith emphasized that fan reception and sales volume will directly influence the greenlighting of future installments in this multiverse saga. He suggested that if the initial crossover sells millions of copies, a sequel would be inevitable. He also hopes that other Marvel writers will reference the initial crossover in their future stories, establishing continuity that will support the larger narrative arc culminating in the 2030 anniversary event. Smith expressed his hope that these throwaway comments would help build a cohesive expanded universe across multiple comic titles.

The original parameters for the project were tight, with the primary constraint being that the Marvel characters are real while Star Wars is a movie they are familiar with. Smith narrowed the scope to ensure the story remained manageable and impactful. His decision to focus on Episode 4 allowed for a more concentrated and character-driven narrative. This strategic choice has set a strong foundation for the first crossover and paves the way for more complex storytelling in future projects.

Smith described his reaction to the news of the crossover as a mix of flabbergast, flattery, and determination. He noted that it was nice to be thought of by the creators and executives who had long admired his work. The opportunity to bring his unique voice to both universes was a dream come true for the writer. His enthusiasm is evident as he plans the next steps for this groundbreaking collaboration between two of the most beloved franchises in pop culture history.