Writer Kevin Smith confirms all scripts for the Star Wars Marvel crossover Hope Assembles are complete. Artist David Marquez is ahead of schedule, securing the project for its 2027 release.

Writer Kevin Smith has confirmed that he has completed writing all six issues of the upcoming crossover event titled Star Wars Marvel: Hope Assembles. This development effectively alleviates concerns regarding potential production delays that have historically plagued projects involving the filmmaker. The series, which represents the first-ever collaboration between the two legendary franchises, is now firmly on track for its scheduled release in 2027.

Production Status and Creative Timeline

The creative team behind this major publishing event is operating well ahead of the critical path. While Smith has finished the script for the entire run, artist David Marquez is already nearing the completion of issue four. This rapid progress places the production in excellent condition for its debut in 2027. Smith noted that the scripts are fully in the system, removing the uncertainty that often surrounds comic book publishing schedules. The team is now in a position to handle minor adjustments without jeopardizing the launch date.

Also read Kevin Smith Plans Star Wars Marvel Crossover Sequel for Empire Strikes Back 50th

Overcoming Past Delays and Industry Reputation

This announcement serves as a direct response to Smith's historical reputation for being late with comic book projects. Smith is a well-known writer, director, actor, and producer who previously worked on a planned twelve-issue story that began publication in 2009. He wrote the first six issues in advance for that project, but no further issues were ever published. That earlier series ended on a major cliffhanger involving the Smith creation Onomatopoeia and the death of Silver St. Cloud. The new schedule for Hope Assembles demonstrates a significant shift in delivery timelines for the creative duo.

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Scope of the Crossover Event

The Star Wars Marvel crossover is being marketed as the biggest crossover of the century. It celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of Star Wars by bringing together heroes and villains from both universes. The narrative involves the Avengers, Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Doctor Doom colliding in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A New Hope to unfold on Earth-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. The story explores the consequences of this intersection for both the Marvel Universe and the Star Wars galaxy.

Release Schedule and Future Projects

The first issue of Star Wars Marvel: Hope Assembles is scheduled for release on January 13, 2027. Subsequent issues, including chapter two, are set for February 17, 2027. Each issue contains thirty-two pages and is priced at $4.99 or $5.99 depending on the variant. Smith emphasized that all six issues are fully written and that David Marquez is deep into the art production. Smith is also already eyeing a sequel to Empire Strikes Back as part of his broader creative roadmap. The team maintains that none of the books will be late, ensuring a stable release window for fans and retailers.