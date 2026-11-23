Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes guest star as coyotes Ricky and Dave in Big City Greens Episode 8, Perked Up and Chicken Coup, airing on Disney+ on November 25.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are leaving their stoner iconography behind to join the animated world of Big City Greens Season 5. On Wednesday, November 25, the longtime collaborators will make a guest appearance on Disney+ in Episode 8, which is split into two distinct segments titled Perked Up and Chicken Coup.

Coyote Duo Ricky and Dave Enter the Forest

While the first half of the episode focuses on Doug Perkins recounting past adventures to Gloria, the second segment introduces Smith and Mewes as a new dynamic duo named Ricky and Dave. These characters are portrayed as starving coyotes who encounter the Greens' antagonistic rooster, Cogburn, played by Alfred Molina, in the nearby woods.

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The visual design for these new characters emphasizes their rough, hardened lifestyle. Ricky, voiced by Jason Mewes, is depicted missing part of his ear, suggesting a history of physical conflict. Dave, portrayed by Kevin Smith, features an intimidating scar running down his left eye, a detail that visually mirrors Cogburn's own menacing appearance and hints at a rivalry born from past encounters.

Cogburn Manipulates the Predators with False Promises

Cogburn, a character originally voiced by Spider-Man villain actor Alfred Molina, uses his charisma and intelligence to outmaneuver the hungry coyotes. He feigns sympathy for their hunger, promising them an endless bounty of food from his farm in exchange for their loyalty and assistance in his plans against the Greens.

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To prove the legitimacy of his offer, Cogburn reveals a hidden way around the electric fence that has previously thwarted Ricky and Dave's hunts. By offering a shortcut to food, he effectively turns two desperate predators into loyal soldiers for his growing army, setting the stage for a potential takeover of the farm.

Collider Sneak Peek Reveals Forest Standoff

A new sneak peek provided exclusively by Collider highlights the tense atmosphere of the episode. The footage opens with various forest creatures fleeing in panic upon the arrival of Ricky and Dave, establishing their fearsome reputation among local wildlife.

However, the rooster Cogburn remains unimpressed by their intimidation tactics. The preview suggests that Cogburn has a specific plan to avoid becoming chicken dinner, leveraging his superior intellect to turn the tables on the predators before any physical confrontation can escalate into a fatal battle.

Longstanding Partnership Expands Into New Media

This animation role marks another expansion for the Jay and Silent Bob legacy, which has dominated pop culture since its debut in Kevin Smith's 1994 film Clerks. The duo has recently appeared in diverse projects ranging from the wine comedy Napa Boys to a Dunkin commercial featuring Ben and Casey Affleck, as well as cameos in Stab and Archie comics.

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Smith and Mewes are also preparing for their third solo movie, continuing their independent creative output. This latest venture into Big City Greens demonstrates their versatility, proving they can successfully inhabit characters completely distinct from their famous on-screen personas as the duo Jay and Silent Bob.