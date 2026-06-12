Kevin Sinfield to Receive Knighthood After Raising £11 Million for MND in Memory of Rob Burrow

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield is set to be knighted in the King's Birthday Honours List for his incredible fundraising efforts for motor neurone disease (MND) charities, inspired by his late Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow.

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield is set to be knighted in the King's Birthday Honours List after years of fundraising in honour of his late teammate Rob Burrow .

Kevin, 45, has raised more than £11 million for motor neurone disease (MND) charities since Burrow was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in December 2019. The former England rugby player has taken part in gruelling ultra-marathons and challenges each year, with calls growing for the humble star to finally receive the honour.

One of the most memorable moments was in 2023 when Sinfield carried Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon after pushing him the distance in an adapted buggy. The inseparable teammates were both made CBEs in the New Year Honours List in 2023 by Prince William, who surprised them at Headingley Stadium, the home ground of Leeds Rhinos.

Burrow passed away in June 2024 at age 41 after living with MND for four and a half years, but his legacy continues to inspire Sinfield's fundraising efforts. Sinfield, now an England Rugby Union coach, will participate in his seventh and final running challenge to raise money for MND charities.

His latest test will see him attempt an ultra-marathon every day for a week, starting in Hull on September 28, where he will visit all 12 Betfred Super League stadiums, finishing in Manchester at the Super League Grand Final. While visiting each English top-flight rugby league ground, Sinfield will also run a mile every day with people affected by the devastating disease. This is not the first time Sinfield has run seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

Last year, he battled the worst of British weather during the 7 in 7: Together Challenge, with hundreds of cheering fans lining the route. Running through puddles with bin bags over his shoes, he smashed the fundraising goal of £777,777. The inspiration for the 7 in 7 name came from Burrow's old rugby shirt number.

Burrow is not the only rugby star diagnosed with MND; Scottish player Doddie Weir passed away at 52 in 2022, and former England captain Lewis Moody announced his diagnosis last year. In 2025, the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital opened in Leeds, the first facility specially designed to support MND patients and carry out vital research. The first day of Sinfield's upcoming ultra-marathon will see him run from Hull to York.

Day two will take him past York Minster and racecourse as he visits York Knights. Day three includes grounds of Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, near Burrow's home in Pontefract. Day four involves trips to Leeds' Headingley, Bradford Bulls' Odsal, and Huddersfield Giants' Accu Stadium. On day five, he crosses the Pennines to visit Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

For his final day, he sets off from St Helens, calls at Warrington Wolves, before heading to Old Trafford in time for the Super League Grand Final kick-off. The King's Birthday Honours List is set to be published this weekend. Sinfield's relentless dedication has not only raised millions but also shone a light on MND, inspiring countless others. His bond with Burrow remains a testament to friendship and resilience, and his knighthood is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary efforts.

The news of his honour has been met with widespread praise, with fans and fellow athletes celebrating his humility and perseverance





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