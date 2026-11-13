Kevin O'Leary says election results good news for data centers like his planned in Utah

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A lot of candidates ran on anti-data center platforms, but investor Kevin O'Leary thinks politicians will turn to data centers to solve their constituents' woes.

"But I actually think at the end of the day, this was very good news for data centers," O'Leary said of the election results. In an interview with 2News, O'Leary contended middle-class economic struggles were the big factor in last week's midterm elections. Mr. Wonderful’s Utah Data Center draws not-so-wonderful reaction from residents "Well, who are the middle class?

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" O'Leary asked. "The electricians, the construction workers, the plumbers, all the people that build out power generation and data centers. " O'Leary is the celebrity investor seen on "Shark Tank" and the developer behind the Stratos data center planned for Box Elder County. He and his Stratos team last month submitted a new application for the Utah Division of Water Rights.

The application seeks to transfer about 1,700 acre feet of water currently belonging to others into the Stratos project. That's as much water as 4,000 or 5,000 homes use every year, though the application argues it's less than is currently being used for agriculture. A long list of citizens and organizations have already filed protests seeking to stop the transfer.

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"This is about job creation and prosperity," O'Leary told 2News, "and I think it's gonna be very important in every state, including Utah. " O'Leary described recently being in Boston and being approached by a "Shark Tank" fan from Utah. The Utahn owns a glass company and expressed interest in doing business with O'Leary and Stratos. The Utahn confirmed the story to 2News, but declined to go on camera.

O'Leary says the anecdote is an example of the support he has in Utah. O'Leary's application also discusses a 2 1/2-mile pipeline that could carry recycled or unused water to a spring that provides groundwater and water to the Great Salt Lake. That distance far exceeds Stratos' boundaries.

"We're gonna have to get some cooperation from landowners and ranchers on the abutting border," O'Leary acknowledged. The application also says Stratos will have 4,850 workers. O'Leary told 2 News that includes 2,000 permanent construction workers adding to and remodeling the sprawling Stratos site. A 2025 analysis from Oklahoma State University found hyperscale data centers average — on the high end — 35 employees per gigawatt.

Stratos is proposed to be 7.5 gigawatts, meaning the worker figure is hundreds — maybe thousands — more than the industry standard.

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"You don't know because you don't know what want," he said, "but you can't build it without construction workers and, and all of the trades that make this happen. " O'Leary continued to claim much of the public opposition to data centers if fueled by China. He pointed to the revelation that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese spy.

"It's so clear now our adversary on AI is China," O'Leary said. "They'll do anything in their power to slow us down because they want to control AI in the future for military and economic reasons. We cannot let that happen, and the people of Utah are part of that solution.

"Box Elder County officials say investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident. Colorado teen and mother helped Utah girl reach safety through online chats A conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation.

A video of an ICE arrest in Ogden of a Honduran musician, who may have an expired visa, has gone viral, with social media buzzing over the bust, which happened after a traffic stop earlier this week. Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. S